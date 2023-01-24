Exclusive Clip: “Let’s Make a Deal” Celebrates Women of Wrestling

Laughing Place is pleased to present an exclusive clip from this Wednesday’s episode of Let's Make a Deal on CBS. The episode celebrates Women of Wrestling, and in this clip, WOW superhero, Coach Campanelli, gives some wrestling style promos. Check it out!

About Let’s Make a Deal:

CBS adds to its daytime game-show lineup with an updated version of the classic TV show of the 1960s, filmed in Los Angeles. Hosted by comic/singer/actor Wayne Brady, contestants — often dressed in a wide variety of original costumes — will still compete for money and prizes by striking wacky deals. Jonathan Mangum is the show's announcer, and Monty Hall, arguably the best-known host of the earlier version of the show, is listed among the new show's creative consultants. The program won a Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Award for Outstanding Original Song in 2014 for "30,000 Reasons to Love Me," composed by Cat Gray and performed by Wayne Brady.

About WOW:

WOW – Women of Wrestling, is an American women's professional wrestling promotion founded in 2000 by David McLane (who also founded Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW)). WOW is based in Los Angeles, California, and is owned by McLane and Los Angeles Lakers owner/president Jeanie Buss.

How to Watch: