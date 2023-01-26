Film Review: “A Little Prayer” Has the Southern Charm, Humor, and Heart of Classics Like “Steel Magnolias”

Angus MacLachlan’s newest film, A Little Prayer, isn’t as religious as the title might suggest. Set in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, this drama is full of themes that will resonate with any viewer, no matter your background. Written and directed by MacLachlan, A Little Prayer premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Bill (David Strathairn) and his wife Venida (Celia Weston) live a quiet life, assisted in their senior years by their daughter-in-law Tammy (Jane Levy), who lives in the small house in the backyard with their son David (Will Pullen). As David spends the mornings sleeping in from his late nights “at work,” Tammy and Bill go on leisurely walks, share stories over coffee, and are the only two who enjoy the loud hymnal singing of an unidentified voice in the neighborhood. Tammy even packs lunches for David and Bill when they head off to work at the family’s sheet metal business, which is why it’s so hard for Bill to watch as his son carries on an affair with his secretary Narcedalia (Dascha Polanco).

With a tone and a pace reminiscent of Steel Magnolias, A Little Prayer delivers sweet and comedic moments throughout the 90-minute runtime. Angus MacLachlan doesn’t give much away on any of the characters, all of whom are complex and multi-faceted, which keeps you engaged throughout. Although undoubtedly a drama, the film exercises a great deal of restraint. You won’t find any sequences of intense rage here, with all of the emotions dealt with responsibly, on-screen at least.

Jane Levy, best known for her comedic roles in Suburbia and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, delivers an incredible performance as the sweet, mild-mannered Tammy. There’s more depth to the character than what’s on paper, and she brings it all together brilliantly. One scene in particular, in which Tammy has to make a difficult decision for her future, is so unforgettable that awards are deserved. Celia Weston also delivers some big laughs, particularly in a scene that shows her as a volunteer tour guide of Moravian culture. And Anna Camp delivers some big laughs as Bill and Venida’s daughter Patti, who brings along their wild child granddaughter.

A Little Prayer is a film you won’t soon forget, with themes of not only fidelity and family, but also socioeconomic issues and mental health. There are so manly layers to Angus MacLachlan’s heartfelt tale about family and how they’re defined, with Bill and Tammy having found a stronger parent-child bond than either of them have with their blood relations.

I give A Little Prayer 5 out of 5 stars.

A Little Prayer has been acquired by Sony Pictures Classics.