Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 136: Wanda(Sykes)Vision with Benji Breitbart

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #136: Wanda(Sykes)Vision with Benji Breitbart

Date: January 27th, 2023 (recorded January 27th)

Laughing Place’s own Benji Breitbart returns to “Who’s the Bossk?” to join host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch season two, entitled “Entombed.” Plus, we talk about Willow: Behind the Magic, recent news about the Galactic Starcruiser, the Disney100 celebration at Disneyland Resort, and a big announcement about this podcast’s involvement in Star Wars Celebration 2023!

