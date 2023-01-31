Rock the Universe had an incredible lineup of bands and artists this year. These are some of the most popular Christian artists out there today, and they had an incredible variety for everyone.

Friday, January 27

Music Plaza Stage:

Rend Collective: Rend Collective is a northern Irish Christian rock and folk worship band originally from Bangor, Northern Ireland. They are known for songs including “My Lighthouse” and “Build Your Kingdom Here.”

Tauren Wells: Tauren Wells is known for hit songs including “Hills and Valleys” and “God's Not Done With You.” He put on a high energy show and even included a song with singer Aaron Cole.

Skillet: Skillet is well-known in both the Christian and mainstream music scenes for their heavy rock sound. They are known for songs including “Monster” and “Feel Invincible.”

Hollywood Stage:

Katy Nichole: Katy Nichole is an American Christian songwriter and worship leader who made her debut in 2022 with the release of the single “In Jesus Name.”

Evan Craft: Evan Craft is popular for recording his albums in both English and Spanish. He has been at the top of both the Christian and Latin album charts. He is known for songs like “Someone Like Me” and “Fight On My Knees.”

Bethel Music: Bethel Music is originally from Redding, California and originates from Bethel Church, where they started making music in 2001. They put on a powerful show that many churches all around the world sing their songs on Sunday morning.

Fanzone Stage:

Ben Fuller: Ben Fuller grew up in southern Vermont and is known for songs like “Who I Am” and “Chasing Rebels.” He gave a powerful testimony. He was the first artist to start at 6:00 p.m. and was a great way to kick off the event.

Gabriel Price and Friends: Gabriel Price and Friends performed on both Friday and Saturday. They sang some of their favorite songs, including “I Need You” and “Brother Jack.”

Ryan Ellis: Ryan Ellis gave a heartfelt show, performing songs including “Heart of the Father” and “Gonna Be Alright.”

DJ Promote: For those who were ready for a dance party, DJ Promote brought the high energy to the stage at the end of both nights. He played many of the most popular songs, as well as throwing in some Christian artists as well.

Saturday, January 28

Music Plaza Stage:

Anne Wilson: Anne Wilson is an American Christian musician and songwriter who made her debut in 2021 with the release of the single “My Jesus.” She also won new artist of the year at the Dove Awards in 2022.

Matthew West: Matthew West is a singer-songwriter and actor who has been nominated for multiple Dove Awards. He played some of his hits, including “The God Who Stays” and “Hello My Name Is.” He not only brings music but lots of comedy into his performance.

Zach Williams: Zach Williams is a artist from Jonesboro, Arkansas, and is known for songs including “Chain Breaker,” “Fear is a Liar,” and “There Was Jesus,” which (in the recorded version) includes Dolly Parton.

CAIN: CAIN is a country trio of siblings from Alabama. They are known for songs including “Yes He Can” and “I'm So Blessed.”

We Are Messenger: We Are Messenger is originally from Monaghan, Ireland, but has been US based since 2015. Some of the hit songs include “Point to You” and “Magnify.”

Dante Bowe: Dante Bowe is a worship singer and songwriter who is also a former member of Maverick City Music and Bethel Music Collective. He sang songs like “Hide Me” as well as other popular worship songs.

Fanzone Stage:

Stephen Stanley: Stephen Stanley is a singer and songwriter from Georgia who performed songs including “Heavy” and “Rest in the Father.”

Jordan St. Cyr: Jordan St. Cyr released his full-length album in the spring of 2022. He is known for his hit songs, including “Fires” and “Weary Traveler.”