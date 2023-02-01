TV Recap – “National Treasure: Edge of History” – Episode 9 “A Meeting with Salazar”

Billie (Catherine Zeta-Jones) has outsmarted Jess (Lisette Olivera) and her father Rafael (Jacob Vargas) and captured them both. Having listened in through a bug, Billie knows about Rafael’s journal, and the situation looks grim. Even Kacey (Breeda Wool) tells Jess that she should have stayed allied with Billie, things would be looking better for her. But Jess has successfully hidden Ethan’s (Jordan Rodrigues) phone away from Billie.

Oren and Liam (Antonio Cipriano and Jake Austin Walker) are at the FBI, and have told their side of the story to Agent Ross (Lyndon Smith). Oren is wondering if this was the right decision, while Liam tries to remind him that they had no choice. Liam believes that Ross will find Myles’ body and thus prove their story is true. Ross grimly tells them that Myles’ body is missing, as well as the door to the clue room.

Ross is trying to understand what is going on, and shows her skepticism in the face of no evidence. Oren finally admits that Billie kidnapped him and is willing to have a polygraph test to prove his story. Tasha (Zuri Reed) and Ethan are being led into the FBI building where Oren has passed his polygraph test.

Interrogating Tasha, Ross brings up the activist history of her grandmother, and tries to appeal to Tasha by connecting to her family roots. Telling Tasha that Oren passed the polygraph, Ross looks for help from Tasha, to help Jess. Despite Ross’ attempt to connect, Tasha is unwilling to admit to anything. Trying to show she is for real, Ross lets them go and leaves her card for Tasha to call her anytime, should she change her mind. Meeting up with Liam and Oren, they fill in the two about Rafael’s plan to sneak across the border with Jess, only to wonder what has happened to Jess and Rafael.

The group realizes that Billie has Jess, and Liam wants to go after them. Tasha has a plan to track Jess’ phone, and the group leaves the police impound lot.

Billie knows that Rafael knows where to find the treasure once they get to Vicksburg, and she is searching through his journal because Billie believes the answers can be found in the book. Rafael is not cooperating. While he is distracting Billie and Kacey, Jess is trying to get access to her phone, so that her friends can track her. As Billie finds the hidden clue in the book, Jess gains control of her phone.

Agent Ross goes to lunch with Zeke (Tommy Savas) and he is admittedly nervous, Ross is also a little annoyed about the dead end she has hit with the case. Ross shows her evidence, and wonders what to do. Zeke tells her to go find Billie, and not waste her time at lunch with him. She tells him about Myles’ missing body, and Zeke suggests that they could always go over to the crime scene and search for bloodstains.

While Tasha works her techno magic, Liam and Ethan commiserate over what has happened to Jess. Onboard Billie’s plane, Kacey discovers Jess’ phone and pulls the sim card out just after an SOS was sent from the device. Billie has an idea about what to do with the hidden item in Rafael’s journal. Seeing Jess’ medallion, Billie opens the necklace, and discovers that the medallion is an ancient compass. When they are close to the treasure the compass should direct them to the treasure.

Ethan’s ex-girlfriend Meena (Salena Qureshi) gets the SOS on her phone from Ethan. Worried that something happened to him, she calls Oren and tells him about the message only to speak with Ethan. She tells him about the SOS message and the group determines it must be from Jess. Sending them the location pin, the friends learn that Jess is on Billie’s plane and Tasha tracks the destination.

Ross and Zeke enter the Sadusky home to look for blood from Myles’ body. Little do they know that Billie’s goons are on their way back to the house. Surprised, Ross pulls her gun to arrest the suspects and a shootout commences. With one suspect dead, the other escapes, and Ross is still at a standstill with the investigation.

On Jess’ trail, Oren and Liam look through the last gift given by his grandfather. With Oren’s help, Liam deciphers the clues left by Peter Sadusky.

With only a few moments to themselves, Rafael warns Jess about the traps waiting for them in the Devil's Swamp. While Rafael is fearful, Jess plans to use the traps waiting for them to escape Billie. Tasha discovers that Billie has her own private security force supporting her. Wondering where they are going, Oren guesses that it’s the Devil's Swamp because he had heard about how it’s the Mississippi River’s version of the Bermuda Triangle.

Back at the Sadusky house, Ross is upset about what has happened. Agent Hendricks (Armando Riesco) offers her coffee and then questions her about what she was doing. Ross receives a video of Jess with Billie from Tasha, and Hendricks is now giving her his full attention.

Guided by the ancient artifact, Billie and Kacey lead the group, while Jess and Rafael follow. With a direction, and miles of swamp Billie is eager to get searching.

In the van, Liam has cracked his grandfather’s code and learns that the group Billie is a part of, is not a group of treasure hunters, but treasure destroyers. The leader of this group gets the title of Salazar. Meanwhile at the airport, Ross and Hendricks have searched Billie’s plane and found nothing. Not sure where to go, Ross calls Tasha, and she tells the FBI that it’s most likely the Devil’s Swamp.

At a standstill, Hendricks is concerned about what to do next. Pulling out his tic tac candy, Ross comes to the realization that Hendricks is the one who killed Peter Sadusky (Harvey Keitel). The tic tac’s have the same orange dye that was found in Sadusky’s lab results. Pulling her gun on her boss, Hendricks is shocked at the accusation, Hendricks complies with Ross’ orders.

As she lays out all of the details of the case, Ross explains that’s why Hendricks pushed her to arrest Jess. Despite Hendrick’s denial, Ross has Hendricks handcuff himself to a railing in the plane. Leaving Hendricks behind, Ross heads for the swamp alone.

Zeke tells Ross that she will get killed if she goes alone. To Ross, she has no choice because she has no idea how high the conspiracy goes. Everyone is heading for the final showdown in the Devil's Swamp.

While Jess and Rafael are worried about what’s to come, Billie tells them to cheer up. They are about to find the great Pan American treasure and prove its existence. Agent Ross comes out from cover and demands everyone freeze. Just when things are looking good for Jess and Rafael, Hendricks comes from behind and stabs Ross with a sword.

Rafael has a flashback to twenty years before as Agent Hendricks/Salazar kills Billie’s brother.

Bill’s Final Thoughts:

The agent who didn’t believe Ben Gates when he reported the possible theft of the Declaration of Independence is the leader of the treasure destroying group. Wow, I did not see that coming. It makes perfect sense that the person who caused Peter Sadusky trouble in the first movie, would end up being his murderer twenty years later.

Episode 9 was a nice blend of action, revelation, and some finer character development for Agent Ross. Lyndon Smith has not had a lot of screen time, now in the penultimate episode she gets to have the spotlight on her. Having Ross get stabbed with a sword is not a good sign for future contributions, but who knows, maybe that super long sword that Hendricks used missed all of the vital organs. It’s possible!