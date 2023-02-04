Disney Channel Celebrates “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” With a Red Carpet Hollywood Premiere

A little bit of New York City came to Burbank as the Walt Disney Studios hosted the red carpet premiere of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The stars and creative team of the show walked down Mickey Avenue where they celebrated the highly anticipated series. In addition other members of the Disney family were in attendance to celebrate Marvel’s first teenage female African American super hero. Take a look at our interview with the cast and creative team right here.

The show is produced by Marvel veteran Laurence Fishburne, who also voices The Beyonder, as well as legendary Disney producer Steve Loter. They joined Meredith Roberts, the head of Disney Television Animation, in thanking the cast and crew before the screening of the first episode, “Moon Girl Landing.”

Following the screening. Soundstage 3 was transformed into a New York City roller rink filled with talented skaters, New York inspired food, and a live DJ. There was even a build-a-dino robot station that was very popular with the young guests in attendance.

But while the celebration on the lot has come to an end, the “Moon Girl Magic” has just begun. The show will debut Friday, February 10th, at 8/7c on Disney Channel and will then come to Disney+ on February 15th. Guests visiting Disney California Adventure will soon have the opportunity to meet Moon Girl in Hollywoodland. You can already pre-save the soundtrack, produced by the legendary Raphael Saadiq, which will also be released on February 10th.

Be sure to follow Laughing Place starting February 6th as we kickoff our countdown to the premiere of Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur with a daily feature leading up to the launch of this spectacular new series.