4K/Blu-Ray Review: Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Comes Home With 5 Oscar Nominations

Oscar nominee Black Panther: Wakanda Forever can be yours to own forever on February 7th with the home video release of Marvel Studios’ latest blockbuster. Nominated in five categories, including Supporting Actress for Angela Bassett, Song for “Lift Me Up,” and Visual Effects, the best way to experience the film at home is with the 4K Ultra HD release. Offering the best possible picture and sound, here is what fans can expect when they bring home Wakanda Forever.

Picking up the pieces from Avengers: Infinity War, the film starts with Wakanda in mourning over the death of King T’Challa. With the world now viewing the source of vibranium as vulnerable, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) and Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) work to secure their hidden nation’s future from political powers that want to mine it for their own gain. Partnering with the mysterious water kingdom of Talokan, Shuri is faced with a decision she tried so hard to avoid, to take up the mantle of the Black Panther to protect her world from Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever not only expands the world of Wakanda for viewers, venturing into new areas of the secret kingdom but also introduces the stunning underwater world of the Talokan. Through the Cinematic Universe Edition’s bonus features, fans get to see how the talented artists at Marvel Studios designed these new regions. As with Avatar: The Way of Water, the cast of Wakanda Forever learned how to hold their breath for extended periods of time to film underwater sequences. And through a feature commentary, Director and Screenwriter Ryan Coogler gives incredible insight into how the sequel took shape, including MCU must-haves, like the introduction of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who will next be seen in the Disney+ series Iron Heart.

Bonus Features

The following bonus features are included on the Blu-Ray disc. None of the bonus features, not even the audio commentary, are included on the 4K disc.

Envisioning Two Worlds (10:55) – Uncover the making of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever through the lens and leadership of co-writer/director Ryan Coogler, production designer Hannah Beachler, and costume designer Ruth Carter.

Passing the Mantle (5:50) – Follow the evolution of the Black Panther through the films. In tracing Shuri, Ramonda, and Riri’s journeys through the film, this featurette explores what legacy ultimately means in Wakanda and how it will resonate with MCU viewers for years to come.

Gag Reel (2:28) – Take a look at some of the lighthearted moments on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Deleted Scenes (10:11) Outside The Scope (2:47) – Okoye has a shocking standoff with Ayo and the Dora Milaje. Aneka makes a challenging decision. The Upstairs Toilet (3:54) – Ross infiltrates the NSA in disguise in an attempt to uncover information. Daughter of the Border (1:39) – After a conversation with her Uncle, Okoye is faced with a daunting choice. Anytime, Anywhere (1:33) – In Haiti, Shuri and Okoye share a bittersweet moment.

Audio Commentary (2:41:18) – Listen to Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, and Autumn Durald Arkapaw discuss the film.

Video

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever retains its standard exhibition aspect ratio of 2.39:1 on 4K and Blu-Ray. The HDR color allows the film's darkest moments to feel like true black, while bright, colorful moments pop off the screen. In highest detail, videophiles get to see the Oscar-nominated visual effects, hair and makeup, and costumes.

Audio

Both discs offer the film in English 7.1 (Dolby Atmos on 4K, DTS-HDMA on Blu-Ray). The surround mix puts viewers in the center of the action, with Ludwig Göransson’s score holding you close as sound effects provide a 360 auditory experience. And when the action calls for it, the subwoofer ramps up the base to drive home the impact of the film’s most exciting sequences. Additional audio options on both discs include a stereo descriptive audio track and a Spanish language version (7.1 on 4K, 5.1 on Blu-Ray). There isn’t a French track on the U.S. release.

Packaging & Design

The wide 4K Ultra HD/Blu-Ray/Digital combo pack comes housed in a black 4K Blu-ray case. The two discs are held on the interior of both sides of the case. Only the 4K disc has artwork, which features the Black Panther helmet. A slipcover is included in the initial pressing, which features holographic embellishments and embossed detail. Inserts include a digital copy code for Movies Anywhere, an ad for Disney+, and a flier for Disney Movie Club.

The menu on both discs features the wide-release theatrical poster with animated water effects set to score. There aren’t any trailers on either disc.

Final Thoughts

Ryan Coogler’s follow-up to 2018’s Black Panther delivers a heartwarming sendoff to the late Chadwick Boseman while showcasing that the MCU can carry on the mantle of a hero with a new figurative cape-wearer in the role. Whether you’re a diehard fan of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever or an MCU collector, the 4K/Blu-Ray/Digital Cinematic Universe Edition offers the best picture and sound, plus a handful of worthwhile bonus features. However, the featurettes do feel light and it’s hard to look past the fact that this is likely so that Disney+ gets the more expansive behind-the-scenes experience through the Marvel Studios Assembled series.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Collector’s Editions

