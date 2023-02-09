Comic Review – Chaos Engulfs the Streets of Jedha City in “Star Wars: The High Republic” (2022) #5

Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic comic-book series continues its crossover with the events of the Star Wars: The High Republic – The Battle of Jedha audio drama in this month’s issue, which was released yesterday.

Issue #5 of The High Republic (Phase II) picks up where last month’s installment left off, with a riot having broken out on the steps of the building housing the advisory body of Force religions known as the Convocation of the Force.

As representatives from the various sects both defend themselves and do battle against the unrestful citizens of Jedha City, the Force users in the crowd reel from the effect of the Leveler that had been loosed into the rabble by the Path of the Open Hand. Jedi Knight Vildar Mac does his best to calm the Sorcerer of Tund named Tarna Miak, whose visions caused him to lash out at civilians gathered in the streets, while Susalee from the Lonto religion uses the Force to commune with local plant life in a fruitless effort to restrain the uprising. Meanwhile, the Jedi called Oliviah Zeveron sets off in pursuit of the Leveler, determined to track down the source of the Force users’ disorientation, and over at the sacred Temple of the Kyber, bloodthirsty intruders attack the Guardians of the Whills in pursuit of an unnamed artifact. Former Guardian Tey Sirrek uses this distraction as a an opportunity to escape his cell in the temple (with the help of his loyal floating droid Skoot), though he gets waylaid during his egress by saving an archivist from one of the intruders– further establishing that Sirrek isn’t a bad dude after all.

In the pursuit of the Leveler, Oliviah, Vildar, and Matthea Cathley come across the almshouse occupied by the Path of the Open Hand, which ends up collapsing with Vildar inside when he enters to help the people trapped inside, despite the Path’s distrust of the Jedi and adamant opposition to their Force usage. Plus, Oliviah is called away by Jedi Master Leebon when rioters begin to tear down the Jedi protector statue that stands guard outside Jedha City. That provides the climactic cliffhanger to this issue, and another intersection point with The Battle of Jedha, making this phase of The High Republic feel that much more satisfyingly interconnected. Writer Cavan Scott has delivered another action-packed issue of this comic series, and current artist Andrea Broccardo has ensured that the reader feels as though they are right there alongside the Jedi and the other Force users as they strive to restore sanity to the chaos in the wake of the Herald‘s diatribe inciting violence against the Convocation. Having just re-listened to (and read the script version of) The Battle of Jedha, I felt that I had an even better understanding and appreciation of the circumstances depicted here. And seeing another side of this deadly conflict through the eyes of this comic’s protagonists has me eagerly anticipating whatever comes next.

Star Wars: The High Republic #5 is available now wherever comic books are sold.