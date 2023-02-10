Exclusive Clip: “Let’s Make a Deal” Valentine’s Day Special

Love is in the air on Let’s Make a Deal with a special Valentine’s Day episode airing on February 14th. We’re pleased to bring you an exclusive advance clip from this romantic episode, which features couples playing the “Valentine Cards Game.” Take a look!

“Celebrate love, the ultimate deal, with a special Valentine's Day episode of Let's Make a Deal. Couples come to play together, racing to win a new car & matching cards to win $10,000! Plus, 3 couples have the chance to win dream getaways hidden inside Valentine's Day cards & Jonathan reads minds. “

About Let’s Make a Deal:

Revived in 2009 by Fremantle Media and broadcast on CBS, Let’s Make a Deal is a classic game show that has delighted audiences for more than 55 years. Hosted by Wayne Brady, members of the studio audience are chosen to make a deal, choosing an item they can see or selecting a mystery item behind the curtain that they are only given clues about. The mystery item could be worth more, or it could be worthless. You’ll have to tune in to see what happens!

How to Watch:

Let’s Make a Deal airs weekdays on CBS Daytime. Check your local listings for the exact time or watch in the CBS app.