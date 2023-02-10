Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 138: Senator Ima Badguy with T. Aaron Harris

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #138: Senator Ima Badguy with T. Aaron Harris
Date: February 10th, 2023 (recorded February 10th)

Topics

“Star Wars Reactions” co-host T. Aaron Harris joins “Who’s the Bossk?” as a first-time guest to discuss this week’s double-header of Star Wars: The Bad Batch episodes, entitled “The Clone Conspiracy” and “Truth and Consequences” with host Mike Celestino. Plus, Aaron answers the 5 Star Wars Questions and we cover this week’s Star Wars headlines!

