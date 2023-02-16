Everything Coming to Disney+ in March 2023

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this March, which includes Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Secrets of Sulphur Springs, the original Doogie Howser, M.D. alongside Season 2 of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., and more! Here are all of next month’s planned new additions.
New Exclusives
Movies & Specials
Chang Can Dunk – March 10th
“Chang Can Dunk” follows Chang, a 16-year-old, Asian American high school student in the marching band, who bets the school basketball star that he can dunk by Homecoming. The bet leads the 5’ 8" Chang on a quest to find the hops he needs to dunk in order to impress his crush, Kristy, and finally gain the attention and respect of his high school peers. But before he can rise up and truly throw one down, he’ll have to reexamine everything he knows about himself, his friendships and his family.
Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic – Livestreamed on March 14th at 7pm ET
The Washington Capitals and New York Rangers are being transported from the Big Apple to Big City in the NHL Big City Greens Classic. The alternate presentation of the Capitals-Rangers game will feature live, real-time volumetric animation of players and teams modeled after characters on the animated comedy "Big City Greens."
Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman – March 17th
U2’s Bono and the Edge make a return to Dublin with Dave Letterman, reflecting on their journey as musicians and friends. The special features never-before-seen footage and interviews detailing their songwriting process and the inspiration behind their greatest hits. Directed by Morgan Neville, this is the story of one of the most remarkable friendships in the history of rock and roll.
TV Shows
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian
- March 1st – Chapter 17 (Season 3 Premiere)
- March 8th – Chapter 18
- March 15th – Chapter 19
- March 22nd – Chapter 20
- March 29th – Chapter 21
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch
- March 1st – “Metamorphosis”
- March 8th – “The Outpost”
- March 15th – “Pabu”
- March 22nd – “Tipping Point”
- March 29th – “The Summit” and “Plan 99″ (Season 2 Finale)
- Mpower
- March 8th – All Episodes Streaming
- Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts
- March 15th – All Season 2 Episodes Streaming
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
- March 31st – All Season 2 Episodes Streaming
New Library Additions
Wednesday, March 1st
- Eureka! (S1, 4 episodes)
- Going Fur Gold (S1)
Friday, March 3rd
- Dino Death Match
- The Next Mega Tsunami
Wednesday, March 8th
- Africa’s Deadliest (S2-5)
- Chibiverse (S1)
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (S1, 5 episodes)
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends (S2, 4 episodes)
Wednesday, March 15th
Friday, March 17th
- Hippo VS. Croc
Wednesday, March 22nd
- How to Win at Everything (S1)
- Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 4 episodes)
- Restaurants at the End of the World (S1)
- Superstructures: Engineering Marvels (S1)
Friday, March 24th
- Witness Disaster
Saturday, March 25th
- Saturdays (S1, 6 episodes)
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs (S3)
Wednesday, March 29th
- Crimes Against Nature (S2)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 4 episodes)
- Incredibly Small World (S1)
Friday, March 31st
- Prom Pact
- Worst Weather Ever?
Weekly Watch Guide
Want to stay up to date with everything on Disney+ each week? Our Weekly Watch Guide publishes every Friday when new exclusives launch and includes every addition that week in addition to library highlights that point out milestone anniversaries or themed content around holidays and special events. Click here to check it out.