Everything Coming to Disney+ in March 2023

Disney+ has released a list of everything coming this March, which includes Season 3 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Secrets of Sulphur Springs, the original Doogie Howser, M.D. alongside Season 2 of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., and more! Here are all of next month’s planned new additions.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Chang Can Dunk – March 10th

“Chang Can Dunk” follows Chang, a 16-year-old, Asian American high school student in the marching band, who bets the school basketball star that he can dunk by Homecoming. The bet leads the 5’ 8" Chang on a quest to find the hops he needs to dunk in order to impress his crush, Kristy, and finally gain the attention and respect of his high school peers. But before he can rise up and truly throw one down, he’ll have to reexamine everything he knows about himself, his friendships and his family.

Disney NHL Big City Greens Classic – Livestreamed on March 14th at 7pm ET

The Washington Capitals and New York Rangers are being transported from the Big Apple to Big City in the NHL Big City Greens Classic. The alternate presentation of the Capitals-Rangers game will feature live, real-time volumetric animation of players and teams modeled after characters on the animated comedy "Big City Greens."

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman – March 17th

U2’s Bono and the Edge make a return to Dublin with Dave Letterman, reflecting on their journey as musicians and friends. The special features never-before-seen footage and interviews detailing their songwriting process and the inspiration behind their greatest hits. Directed by Morgan Neville, this is the story of one of the most remarkable friendships in the history of rock and roll.

TV Shows

New Library Additions

Wednesday, March 1st

Eureka!

Going Fur Gold (S1)

Friday, March 3rd

Dino Death Match

The Next Mega Tsunami

Wednesday, March 8th

Wednesday, March 15th

Doogie Howser, M.D. (S1-4)

Engineering Connections (S1-2)

Firebuds

Kiff

Friday, March 17th

Hippo VS. Croc

Wednesday, March 22nd

How to Win at Everything (S1)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 4 episodes)

Restaurants at the End of the World (S1)

Superstructures: Engineering Marvels (S1)

Friday, March 24th

Witness Disaster

Saturday, March 25th

Saturdays (S1, 6 episodes)

Secrets of Sulphur Springs

Wednesday, March 29th

Crimes Against Nature (S2)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse

Incredibly Small World (S1)

Friday, March 31st

Prom Pact

Worst Weather Ever?

Weekly Watch Guide

