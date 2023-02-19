What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – February 19th-25th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

The Company You Keep When: Sunday, February 19th at 10/9c on ABC What: A crime/romance series starring Milo Ventimiglia and Catherine Halena Kim.

The Reluctant Traveler When: Friday, February 24th on Apple TV+ What: Eugene Levy packs his bags in this travelogue that takes the comedic actor out of his element.

Party Down When: Friday, February 24th at 9/8c on STARZ What: Over a decade since its cancellation, STARZ revives the cult-classic series about caterers in L.A. for a six-episode third season.

We Have a Ghost When: Friday, February 24th on Netflix What: A comedy film in which Anthony Mackie moves his family into a house haunted by David Harbour, with cameos by Jennifer Coolidge and Tig Notaro.

Cocaine Bear When: Friday, February 24th in Theaters What: Elizabeth Banks directs this thriller based on the true story with a cast that includes Ray Liotta, Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Alden Ehrenreich, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.



Sunday, February 19th

New TV Shows

America in Black – Series Premiere – 10/9c on BET – News – TV-14 “America In Black” will be reported by an experienced lineup of award-winning correspondents including “CBS Mornings” co-hosts Gayle King; “CBS Mornings” national correspondent and CBS News Streaming Network anchor Vladimir Duthiers; BET News anchor and correspondent Marc Lamont Hill; host of “The NFL Today” and CBS News’ special correspondent James Brown; “CBS Saturday Morning” co-host Michelle Miller; “CBS Weekend News” anchors Jericka Duncan and Adriana Diaz; and CBS News streaming anchor and national correspondent Errol Barnett and CBS News correspondents Skyler Henry and Danya Bacchus, plus Pulitzer-prize winning journalist Wesley Lowery. Also, former BET News anchor Ed Gordon is returning to the Network after an 18-year hiatus and will be a featured correspondent.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on BET – News – TV-14 American Idol – Season 6 Premiere – 8/7c on ABC “American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, returns to airwaves for season six on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved competition series.

– Season 6 Premiere – 8/7c on America's Funniest Home Videos – Season 33 Winter Premiere – 7/6c on ABC It’s the $100,000 episode! We have 10 laugh-out-loud videos, but only one can take home the top prize. The laughs don’t stop there. More hilarious clips include a litter of cat catastrophes and dog disasters.

– Season 33 Winter Premiere – 7/6c on Biography: WWE Legends – Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on A&E Through rare archival footage and in-depth interviews, "Biography: WWE Legends" explores some of WWE's most memorable Legends and their immense impact in the WWE universe and on pop culture.

– Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on The Company You Keep – Series Premiere – 10/9c on ABC A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the “family business” so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie’s family debts in hand – forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences. The series is based on the Korean Broadcasting System series entitled “My Fellow Citizens.” “The Company You Keep” stars Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie, Catherine Haena Kim as Emma, William Fichtner as Leo, Tim Chiou as David, Freda Foh Shen as Grace, James Saito as Joseph, Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie, Felisha Terrell as Daphne and Polly Draper as Fran.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on The Equalizer – Season 3 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on CBS Mel engages in a tense family reunion when she and her disapproving sister (Camilla Mana) race against the clock to save their brother Edison (Travis Salter) after he’s abducted. Also, as the team unravels the motivation behind Edison’s kidnapping, Mel grapples with the fallout of her argument with McCall about training Delilah.

– Season 3 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on The Food That Built America – Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on History – Documentary – TV-PG For generations of Americans, food titans like Henry Heinz, Milton Hershey, John and Will Kellogg, C.W. Post and the McDonald brothers have literally been household names, but you don't know their stories.

– Season 4 Premiere – 9/8c on History – Documentary – TV-PG Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 10 Premiere – 11/10c on HBO Comedian, actor, and writer John Oliver returns for a brand-new tenth season of his acclaimed half-hour series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER. A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the weekly series features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective on today’s pressing political, social, and cultural issues, as well as lesser-reported topics that both inform and entertain. Shot in New York, season ten features the show’s weekly topical insights, signature deep dives, and distinctive comedy pieces.

– Season 10 Premiere – 11/10c on Magnum P.I. – Season 5 Premiere – 9/8c on NBC “Magnum P.I.” is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!

– Season 5 Premiere – 9/8c on Naked and Afraid – Season 15 – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 From the haunted highlands in Chiapas and an abandoned village in Botswana, to a complex and unnerving cave system in Colombia, this season takes these brave men and women to places where the location alone is enough to tap even the most experienced of NAKED AND AFRAID survivalists. After passing through an old house in the middle of the jungle rumored to be haunted, two survivalists will question everything as nothing seems to go their way. And when two survivalists stumble across an abandoned African village, they’ll learn the hard way what led the villagers to flee and leave everything behind. In a franchise first, a pair of survivalists must not only survive amongst hundreds of elephants on the Limpopo River but do so while overcoming a language barrier that makes even the smallest of tasks an impossible feat. Other firsts this season include the first male to female transgender survivalist who finds herself paired with a farmer from South Africa, as well as a survivalist with Asperger’s who discovers how her disorder impacts her survival and finds ways to overcome challenges she didn’t think possible. Always an audience favorite, this season also features a special ‘tribes’ episode where two “teams” – each comprised of a rookie and a Naked & Afraid Legend – must make it to the halfway point in South Africa where they will meet up and combine resources in an effort to finish out the challenge together as a group. And in a true passing of the torch, the grown kids of two NAKED AND AFRAID All-Stars try their hand at a 14-day challenge in Mexico to see if they have what it takes to live up to the legendary reputations of their parents. As the breakthrough show that started it all, this season of NAKED AND AFRAID is one for the books. Can these survivalists endure harsh elements, dangerous wildlife and each other? It’s the ultimate battle between mankind and Mother Nature in its most primitive form.

– Season 15 – 8/7c on Discovery – Reality – TV-14 O.J. Simpson: Blood, Lies & Murder – Special – 9/8c on Reelz – Documentary – NR Re-examining the most notorious double-murder investigation of all time, O.J. Simpson: Blood, Lies & Murder reveals shocking new evidence that points straight to the killer.

– Special – 9/8c on Reelz – Documentary – NR Parking Lot Payday – Season 2 Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on AXS – Game Show – TV-14 The game? Answering music trivia questions. The contestants? Devoted concertgoers. The prize? Cold hard cash.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8:30/7:30c on AXS – Game Show – TV-14 Rockstar Shuffle – Series Premiere – 8/7c on AXS – Music – NR Tune in for the perfect mash-up of your favorite rock and roll icons with Rockstar Shuffle

– Series Premiere – 8/7c on AXS – Music – NR Tournament of Champions – Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on Food – Competition – TV-G Guy Fieri gathers 16 of the world's greatest chefs for an intense, single-elimination culinary tournament. Emotions run high as the chefs battle to stay in the competition, and surprises unfold both inside and outside the arena.

– Season 4 Premiere – 8/7c on Food – Competition – TV-G Whindersson Nunes: Preaching to the Choir – Special – Streaming on Netflix Whindersson's new show, entitled "Preaching to the Choir", is marked by the comedian's nostalgia and daring on stage.

– Special – Streaming on WWE Rivals – Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on A&E Freddie Prinze Jr. leads a roundtable discussion of WWE luminaries to delve into the storylines and dynamic characters behind the epic battles that built the WWE. Rivalries featured this season include "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. The Rock.

– Season 2 Premiere – 10/9c on

New Movies

Luckless in Love – 7/6c on UPtv – NR Winnie, a dating blogger who anonymously writes under the pen name Luckless, goes viral for a post about a disastrous date with Holden, a perpetually single sports agent who refuses to settle. But things get complicated when feelings develop and Winnie learns that Holden has a teenage son.

– 7/6c on UPtv – NR Why Can't My Life Be a Rom-Com? – 9/8c on E! – TV-14 Eliza is smart and independent, but after years of bad boyfriends she finds herself newly single, jobless and questioning all of her decisions. Throwing caution to the wind, Eliza follows best friend Sofia to the Hamptons and decides to change her approach to romance. They’re going to follow the rules of dating from a 50-year-old self-help book. The book seemingly works and Eliza finds herself in the center of a love triangle between Rich, a perfect doctor, and Doug, the towel boy at a Hampton’s hotel. Torn between two very different but equally viable suitors, Eliza realizes that deep at heart, she’s really a 1980s John Hughes heroine.

– 9/8c on E! – TV-14

Monday, February 20th

New TV Shows

Ballmastrz: Rubicon – Series Premiere – 12 am/11pm c on Adult Swim – Adult Animation – NR A new battle awaits in Ballmastrz: Rubicon! Creator Christy Karacas (Superjail!) returns to the post-apocalyptic world of the Ballmastrz for a high-octane adventure. Joining Karacas is original Ballmastrz: 9009 voice cast Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force), Dave Willis (Aqua Teen Hunger Force), Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes Cartoons) and Jessica DiCicco (Adventure Time). Ballmastrz: Rubicon follows the events of the second season of the Adult Swim series Ballmastrz: 9009. When secrets from Crayzar’s past threaten the future of the planet, will he grow some balls and unite ‘Team Earth,’ or add humanity to the intergalactic endangered species list? The anime-inspired adventure was animated by STUDIO4℃ in Japan (Mind Game, Tekkonkinkreet, Detroit Metal City) with Takashi Nakamura (Robot Carnival, AKIRA, Yatterman, Catnapped!) serving as animation director.

– Series Premiere – 12 am/11pm c on Adult Swim – Adult Animation – NR Marc Marquez: All In – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video Amazon's highly anticipated five-part docuseries – Marc Márquez: ALL IN, which tells the remarkable story of the eight-time MotoGP world champion.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

Tuesday, February 21st

New TV Shows

Kathleen Madigan: Hunting Bigfoot – Special – Streaming on Prime Video The brand-new special, recorded at The Paramount Theater in Denver, CO explores topics including Madigan’s aging parents, interactions with millennials, and hunting bigfoot.

– Special – Streaming on

Wednesday, February 22nd

New TV Shows

Can't Turn Us Around: Alabama's Foot Soldiers – Special – 7/6c on History – Documentary – NR The civil rights movement that grew in Alabama was not just a spontaneous call for justice; the events that took place from 1955 to 1965 were meticulously planned and fueled by thousands of courageous citizens.

– Special – 7/6c on History – Documentary – NR The Low Tone Club – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ – Drama – NR “The Low Tone Club” follows the story of Amaranto Molina (Vives), an unconventional music teacher who starts teaching at a music school that only encourages students who do well by commercial success standards. Every year Principal Eduardo Kramer (Julián Arango), chooses five students, nicknamed The High Tones, to be part of the school’s prestigious Teen Band. Molina, on the other hand, is put in charge of The Low Tones, a group of students whose talents do not meet the school’s standards. With his disruptive methods, this eccentric teacher and The Low Tones will embark on a music journey that will help heal wounds and inspire each one of them to express their unique talents. Along the way, the students will learn more about Mr. Molina and discover their teacher’s mysterious hidden past.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina’s most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy. When Paul Murdaugh – the alleged driver of the boat – and his mother Maggie are found brutally murdered, a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups in the Low Country is brought to light. The three-part series will feature first-hand accounts from those on the boat that fateful night, many of whom have not spoken about the crash or double homicide of Maggie and Paul until now, including: Paul Murdaugh’s longtime girlfriend, Morgan Doughty; Mallory Beach's childhood friends, Miley Altman and Connor Cook; Mallory's boyfriend, Anthony Cook; and, several others.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G While Marie Kondo has made a name and business for herself based on simplifying and organizing, designing duo Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are introducing those same concepts in "The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project." The married fathers of two are going to help their clients let go of what they no longer need before renovating their properties into the perfect dream homes for their families' next stages of life. The process of unburdening their lives and living spaces promises to be emotional, but Nate and Jeremiah won't let their clients' do it alone.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G NOVA “New Eye on the Universe” – Special – 9/8c on PBS In July 2022, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope released its first images, looking further back in time than ever before to show our universe in stunningly beautiful detail. But that was just the beginning: With tons of new data and spectacular images flooding in, Webb is allowing scientists to peer deep in time to try to answer some of astronomy’s biggest questions. When—and how—did the first stars and galaxies form? And can we see the fingerprints of life in the atmospheres of distant exoplanets—or even within our own solar system?

– Special – 9/8c on Snowfall – Season 6 Premiere – 10/9c on FX This was how crack began. Over the course of five seasons, FX’s Snowfall has chronicled how an off-the-books CIA operation contributed to the destruction rock cocaine leveled upon the vibrant community of South Central L.A. It's October 1986 in this sixth and final season, as civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Damson Idris) is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson). Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin’s role as Teddy's sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process. Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he’s built, and coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD’s fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units. When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?

– Season 6 Premiere – 10/9c on Triptych – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix After learning she was separated at birth from her two identical sisters, Rebecca embarks on a perilous journey to uncover the truth about her origins.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler collaborate with musicians and artists from across the globe, creating the music for one of the most anticipated sequels in modern movie history. In "Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda Forever", they push the boundaries of what a Hollywood score and soundtrack can be, creating an immersive, moving experience in the process.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

The Strays – Streaming on Netflix An upper-middle-class woman’s perfectly crafted life begins to unravel with the arrival of two shadowy figures in her town.

– Streaming on

Thursday, February 23rd

New TV Shows

Bel-Air – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Season two of “Bel-Air” picks up with Will at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season Will and Carlton’s brotherhood starts to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. Hilary evolves as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz. Viv and Phil balance marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Black Snow – Series Premiere – Streaming on Sundance Now – Mystery – NR Part coming-of-age drama and part whodunit, Black Snow follows the mystery of a small-town murder that rocked the Australian South Sea Islander community. In 1995, seventeen-year-old Isabel Baker was murdered. The crime shocked her tight-knit community and left the town devastated. The case was never solved, the killer never found. In 2020, the opening of a time capsule unearths a secret that puts cold-case detective James Cormack (Fimmel) on the trail of the killer.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Sundance Now – Mystery – NR Grey's Anatomy – Season 19 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on ABC On Meredith’s last day at Grey Sloan, the doctors plan a goodbye surprise and Nick confronts her about the future of their relationship. The interns compete to scrub in on a groundbreaking procedure, and Richard asks Teddy an important question.

– Season 19 Winter Premiere – 9/8c on The Ms. Pat Show – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on BET+ – Comedy – TV-MA The mother of grown ass comedy is back as the Emmy-nominated THE MS. PAT SHOW returns for a brand-new, ‘did she just say that,’ ‘oh yes they went there’ season. Based on Ms. Pat's incredible real-life journey, this critically acclaimed "grown-folks sitcom" tells the story of Pat, a teen mom and former convicted felon from inner city Atlanta turned suburban Indiana mom, and her loving family as they navigate life’s twists and turns. We’ve seen them adjust and heal, and now, it’s time to grow. Season 3 finds Ms. Pat on a stand-up tour opening for one of her comedy heroes and nothing can stop her… Except maybe her kids, both Medicaid and Blue Cross, who will have to learn how to rely on themselves and each other. Her sister/assistant/manager Denise, who will have to learn how to take care of herself like she does others. Her husband Terry, who will have to learn that it’s okay to ask for help and support. And even Pat herself, as she learns how to juggle family and her newfound fame.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on BET+ – Comedy – TV-MA Outer Banks – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix After losing the gold and fleeing the Outer Banks, Season 3 finds the Pogues washed ashore on a desert island that, for a brief moment, seems like an idyllic home. Officially deemed “Poguelandia,” the island’s newest residents spend their days fishing, swimming, and reveling in the carefree lifestyle of their temporary dwelling. But things quickly go south for John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, JJ, and Cleo when they find themselves once again caught up in a race for the treasure, quite literally running for their lives. They’re broke and far from home, they can’t trust anyone, Ward and Rafe are hungry for revenge, and there’s a ruthless Caribbean Don who will stop at nothing to find the bounty. Was the treasure ever within their reach? Or was it all a trap to stop them once and for all? Either way, it’s the Pogues against the world – and the only way out is together.

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Rap Trap: Hip-Hop on Trial – Special – Streaming on Hulu The Atlanta case against Young Thug (Jeffery Williams) and Gunna (Sergio Kitchens) stunned the hip hop world and reignited a national conversation around the use of song lyrics as evidence in criminal cases. For some, the lyrics are evidence of wrongdoing. But for others, this case spotlights a disturbing trend of criminalizing Black art that goes back decades. Artists, music executives and those close to the accused trace hip hop’s evolution, historical mischaracterizations of the genre and other examples of when lyrics have been introduced in the courtroom, including the story of McKinley Phipps Jr. in New Orleans.

– Special – Streaming on Station 19 – Season 6 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on ABC After a terrifying lightning strike, the Station 19 crew works overtime to extinguish the fire at Meredith Grey’s home. Meanwhile, Maya is rushed to Grey-Sloan Memorial Hospital due to a medical emergency.

– Season 6 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on

New Movies

Call Me Chihiro – Streaming on Netflix An unapologetic former sex worker starts working at a bento stand in a small seaside town, bringing comfort to the lonely souls who come her way.

– Streaming on

Friday, February 24th

New TV Shows

The Consultant – Series Premiere – Streaming on Prime Video The Consultant is a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee. When a new consultant, Regus Patoff (Christoph Waltz), is hired to improve the business at the App-based gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question… including their lives.

Series Premiere – Streaming on Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 5 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Offering unprecedented access, this new season will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepare to battle it out for the 2022 FIA Formula 1 World Championship. The series will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport’s biggest names. Formula 1: Drive to Survive is executive-produced by Academy-Award winner James Gay-Rees (Amy, Senna) and Paul Martin (Diego Maradona) for Box to Box Films

– Season 5 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Liaison – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ “Liaison" is a high-stakes, contemporary thriller exploring how the mistakes of our past have the potential to destroy our future, combining action with an unpredictable, multilayered plot where espionage and political intrigue play out against a story of passionate and enduring love.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Oddballs – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Oddballs follows James, a bubble-shaped boy, whose observations on life fuel his comedic rants at everyday annoyances and elevates them to laughably absurd heights. Along with his best friends Max (a talking crocodile) and Echo (a girl who claims to be from the future), James' ridiculous schemes to question norms often result in disaster.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Party Down – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on STARZ Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott). After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles. Scott reprises his role alongside original cast members Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally. They are joined by new cast members Jennifer Garner, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Zoë Chao, James Marsden and many more.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series – Part 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Ash and Goh chase their goals — and embark on more amazing adventures — as their journey through the wild world of Pokémon continues.

– Part 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Pretzel and the Puppies – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ When your dad is the "world’s longest dachshund,” it puts a whole new twist on growing up — literally! Meet Pretzel and the puppies, a modern and unique dog family who are always sniffing out ways to “make their bark” on their hometown of Muttgomery and make it a better place for their four-legged friends and neighbors.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on The Reluctant Traveler – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ The eight-episode series follows Eugene Levy as he visits some of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations in Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the United States, exploring remarkable hotels and the places and cultures surrounding them.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

Alcarras – Streaming on MUBI – NR In a small Catalonian village, the peach farmers of the Solé family spend every summer together picking fruit from their orchard. But when plans arise to install solar panels and cut down trees, the members of this tight-knit group suddenly face eviction — and the loss of far more than their home.

– Streaming on MUBI – NR Best Friend – Streaming on Tubi – TV-14 Trisha and Jamie have been best friends since grade school. Jamie tries to keep Trisha’s new love interest apart, even if it costs someone’s life.

– Streaming on Tubi – TV-14 Bruiser – Streaming on Hulu In director Miles Warren’s searing feature debut about fathers, families and the effects of toxic masculinity, 14-year-old Darious (Jalyn Hall) explores the boundaries of his manhood through tumultuous interactions with Malcolm (Shamier Anderson), his strict but loving father and Porter (Trevante Rhodes), a charismatic drifter. When Darious learns Porter’s true identity, he is thrust into a conflict between the two men that may rip his family apart and threaten his safety.

– Streaming on Cocaine Bear – Exclusively in Theaters Inspired by the 1985 true story of a drug runner's plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, this wild thriller finds an oddball group of cops, criminals, tourists and teens converging in a Georgia forest where a 500- pound apex predator has ingested a staggering amount of cocaine and gone on a coke-fueled rampage for more blow … and blood.

– Die Hart: The Movie – Streaming on Prime Video Die Hart follows Kevin Hart as a fictionalized version of himself as he sets out to pivot away from being pigeonholed as a comedy wingman in order to be taken seriously as an action movie star. In the series, the famed comedian attends an “action hero school” run by Ron Wilcox (Travolta), where he learns the ropes in an attempt to become one of the industry’s most coveted action stars.

– Streaming on Emily – Exclusively in Theaters EMILY imagines Emily Brontë’s own Gothic story that inspired her seminal novel, "Wuthering Heights." Haunted by the death of her mother, Emily struggles within the confines of her family life and yearns for artistic and personal freedom, and so begins a journey to channel her creative potential into one of the greatest novels of all time.

– Jesus Revolution – Exclusively in Theaters – PG-13 JESUS REVOLUTION is the story of one young hippie’s quest in the 1970s for belonging and liberation that leads not only to peace, love, and rock and roll, but that sets into motion a new counterculture crusade—a Jesus Movement—changing the course of history. Inspired by a true movement, JESUS REVOLUTION tells the story of a young Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney) being raised by his struggling mother, Charlene (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) in the 1970s. Laurie and a sea of young people descend on sunny Southern California to redefine truth through all means of liberation. Inadvertently, Laurie meets Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie), a charismatic hippie-street-preacher, and Pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammer) who have thrown open the doors of Smith’s languishing church to a stream of wandering youth. What unfolds becomes the greatest spiritual awakening in American history.

– Exclusively in Theaters – PG-13 Mummies – Exclusively in Theaters Mummies follows the fun adventures of three ancient Egyptian mummies who live in an underground secret city, hidden in ancient Egypt. The trio includes a princess, a former charioteer, and his younger brother, along with their pet baby crocodile. Through a series of unfortunate events, the mummies end up in present-day London and embark on a wacky and hilarious journey in search of an old ring belonging to the Royal Family, which was stolen by the ambitious archaeologist Lord Carnaby.

Newlywed Nightmare – 8/7c on Lifetime Newlyweds Lauren and David are enjoying their honeymoon when Lauren suddenly disappears. Between footage of Lauren walking with another man and noticing David’s bank account has been drained, police believe Lauren left on her own. But David knows that Lauren would never leave him like that; she must have been abducted. With the help of a private investigator named Gina, David focuses on finding his wife. Elsewhere, Lauren?who really has been kidnapped?is being forced by her captors to become involved with a money laundering scheme. But could the true goal of this scheme go much deeper than money? Stars Sarah Borne, Yoshi Sudarso, Catherine Dyer, and Olivia Jordan.

– 8/7c on We Have a Ghost – Streaming on Netflix Finding a ghost named Ernest haunting their new home turns Kevin's family into overnight social media sensations. But when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA.

– Streaming on Who Were We Running From? – Streaming on Netflix Hiding a mysterious past, a mother lives like a nameless fugitive with her daughter as they make hotels their home and see everyone else as a threat.

– Streaming on Yanagawa – Streaming on Film Movement Plus – NR At a Japanese restaurant in Beijing, Li Dong convinces his older brother Li Chun to travel to the Japanese city of Yanagawa and seek out his childhood sweetheart Liu Chuan.

– Streaming on Film Movement Plus – NR

Saturday, February 25th

New TV Shows

54th NAACP Image Awards – Special – 8/7c on BET – Awards Show – NR actress, producer, and best-selling author Gabrielle Union-Wade and three-time NBA Champion entrepreneur and producer, Dwyane Wade will receive the prestigious President's Award during the “54th NAACP Image Awards.”

– Special – 8/7c on BET – Awards Show – NR Cold Justice – Season 6 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on Oxygen – Documentary – TV-14 Working alongside local law enforcement, the groundbreaking investigative series follows prosecutor Kelly Siegler and her rotating team of seasoned detectives Steve Spingola, Tonya Rider and Abbey Abbondandolo as they travel to small towns to dig into unsolved homicide cases that have lingered for years without answers or justice for the victims. Bringing fresh eyes, valuable resources and key experts, Kelly and her team have an unparalleled success rate and one of the most recent arrests can be seen in this upcoming batch of episodes. The new episodes kick off with a 30-year-old cold case that Kelly has been chasing her entire career.

– Season 6 Winter Premiere – 8/7c on Oxygen – Documentary – TV-14 The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium – Special – 8/7c on HBO In front of a sold-out crowd in Los Angeles, The Weeknd brings fans up-close with a special intimate concert performance exclusively on HBO. Cinematically captured to bring viewers onstage and in the audience, THE WEEKND: LIVE AT SOFI STADIUM offers a front-row seat to the artist’s thrilling 95-minute setlist – including top hits “Starboy,” “Blinding Lights,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “I Feel It Coming,” and more. With his mesmerizing dancers, spectacular lasers, and explosive pyrotechnics, The Weeknd (winner of four GRAMMY awards, 20 Billboard Music Awards, six American Music Awards, and one Emmy nomination) brings down the house, and your living room, ahead of the performer’s highly anticipated star turn in the upcoming HBO Original drama series “The Idol.”

– Special – 8/7c on

New Movies

12 Desperate Hours – 8/7c on Lifetime Adapted from Ann Rule’s Last Chance, Last Dance true crime collection, this Lifetime original follows Val (Samantha Mathis), a mother who finds herself and her young children held hostage by Denny (Harrison Thomas) when he forces his way into her house after committing murder earlier that day. In order to save them and her husband Mark (David Conrad), who was due home at any moment, Val offers to drive Denny wherever he wants and becomes his unwilling accomplice as he goes on a rampage of destruction. Despite the traumatic events, Val builds a rapport with her captor and uses the relationship to help save the lives of bystanders, herself and even the life of her captor.

– 8/7c on Made for Each Other – 8/7c on Hallmark A sculptor uses magic to mold her ideal man into reality but begins to fall for her human friend and embraces the flaws that make love perfectly imperfect. Starring Alexandra Turshen, Matt Cohen, Aaron O'Connell and Illeana Douglas.

– 8/7c on

