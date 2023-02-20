Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 140: Kind Hearts and Coronets with David Murto

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #140: Kind Hearts and Coronets with David Murto
Date: February 20th, 2023 (recorded February 19th)
Listen
Topics
In the fourth installment of the “Mike and David Movie Club,” recurring “Who’s the Bossk?” guest David Murto joins host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the 1949 British comedy film Kind Hearts and Coronets, which costars Sir Alec Guinness (Obi-Wan Kenobi) in eight different roles– all members of the same doomed family. Plus the debut of The 5 Star Wars Questions – Level 4 and more!
Subscribe
Subscribe to
Who's the Bossk?
Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below