Blu-Ray Review: Searchlight’s “Empire of Light” is Catered Directly to Film Buffs

Certain things come to mind when you reflect on your moviegoing experiences. The glitz of the marquee, the sound and smell of popcorn, the velvety feel of the seats, and that magic moment when the lights dim and the primary source of light is the projector casting its spell. What you likely don’t think about are the people who make it all possible, which is what Sam Mendes does in his arthouse film set within a movie palace, Empire of Light. From Searchlight Pictures, the film spent last fall making the global film festival circuit before a limited theatrical release. Overlooked by the Oscars save for a cinematography nomination, it arrives on Blu-Ray, DVD, and Digital at a time when film buffs are celebrating the allure of the big screen at home.

Welcome to the Empire, a once-great multi-screen cinema in an English coastal town where we meet its employees on the cusp of New Year’s Eve, 1981. Duty manager Hilary (Olivia Colman) isn’t exactly content with her life when a new employee, Stephen (Micheal Ward), enters the scene. Captivated by Stephen’s caring nature and the way he navigates his own social pressures, the two begin to transform each other as the Empire undergoes its own metamorphosis when it becomes the unlikely host of a world premiere film event.

With a supporting cast that also includes Colin Firth as theater owner Mr. Ellis and Toby Jones as projectionist Norman, Empire of Light is full of masterful performances that leave you spellbound. Skyfall director Sam Mendes wrote and directed this intimate piece about a lonely woman who finds her voice and power late in life, also touching on an often-overlooked story of racism in England. In many ways, Empire of Light feels like opening up a time capsule of nostalgia while taking off the rose-colored glasses that often come with looking back on what once felt like glory days.

Bonus Features

Creating Empire of Light (18:12) – Go behind the scenes of this personal film with writer-director Sam Mendes, and uncover the story’s origins and the director’s love of cinema. See how the perfect location was found to rebuild a classic movie theater that had the cast in awe.

Video

The high-definition Blu-Ray presentation of Empire of Light showcases exactly why the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences singled out cinematographer Roger Deakins’ work for an Oscar nomination. There’s no irony lost on the way light is used to compose each shot and the way it masterfully changes as the story progresses. The film’s theatrical ratio of 2.39:1 is preserved in this gorgeous transfer.

Audio

The primary audio track is a 5.1 DTS-HDMA mix that gives the fabulous score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross the ethereal space to breathe, filling the rear channels while most of the dialogue comes from the front channels. The only other audio option is a stereo descriptive audio track, leaving Spanish and French speakers only with subtitle options.

Packaging & Design

Empire of Light comes in a standard Blu-Ray case with artwork that replicates the film’s theatrical poster, minus its film festival nominations. The only insert is a digital copy code redeemable through Movies Anywhere. The main menu features a moving establishing shot of the Empire Theater accompanied by score, with the list of options looking like a theater marquee.

Final Thoughts

Subtle and moving, the world seems to have slept on Empire of Light during its short theatrical run, but this film has the makings of a cult classic. Catered directly to film buffs, the movie is peppered with references to classics of the early 1980s in this moving motion picture about theater exhibitors.

