Power Up Your Wardrobe with BoxLunch’s New Super Mario Bros. Collection – Striped Tees, Button Up, Power Fleece

There’s never been a better time to be a Nintendo fan, with Universal Studios Hollywood having just opened Super Nintendo World and Illumination’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie arriving in theaters on April 5th. BoxLunch, your one-stop fandom shop, was kind enough to help a Nintendo fan like me power up my wardrobe at just the right time with samples from their new collection, inspired by the classic Super Mario Bros video games. Let’s a-go!

Laughing Place was gifted two Striped Tees (one with Toad and one with Bowser), a Flower Power Button Up, and a Color Block Mario Power Fleece. The full striped tee collection includes other characters, including Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, plus a Zelda Crest. With similar designs but different colors and styles, these striped tees make for a fun way for a couple or a group to coordinate for a day at the park, a trip to the movies, or a competitive game of Mario Kart at home. Each striped tee in the collection retails for $32.90.

Need something a little more formal? The Flower Power Button Up ($44.90) is a cool way to celebrate your Nintendo fandom with more subdued colors. From a distance, it looks like any floral button-up shirt. It’s only when you get close that you notice the flora on the shirt are unique to Mario’s world, with piranha plants, fire flowers, boomerang flowers, and super leafs hidden in the pattern. Each of these products also comes with a cool power-up mushroom tag.

And for those chillier, cozier nights, the Color Block Mario Power Fleece ($54.90) pulls together some of the best icons from the games, along with some of the signature colors of Mario’s world. Red and green power-up mushrooms are found on either sleeve, a fire flower is poking out of a snap breast pocket, and a super star and question block complete collection of embroidered icons. The collar is turtle-neck style, with red snaps that make it easy to put on and fold down if desired.

Whatever your fandom is, however you like to dress, BoxLunch has a lot to offer. For Nintendo fans, this brand-new collection also includes sleep plants, socks, and home accents like plush and a piranha plant desk lamp. BoxLunch is currently offering 20% off these items when you use code “BLGIFTS” at checkout. You can also find these items in one of BoxLunch’s physical retail stores and know that you’re doing something good with each purchase, with every $10 spent becoming a meal for a person in need.

