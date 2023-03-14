Chef Kristen Kish Stops by Arlo Grey Restaurant to Give SXSW Attendees a Taste of Nat Geo’s “Restaurants at the End of the World”

National Geographic is about to take viewers on an incredible journey with Kristen Kish in the new series Restaurants at the End of the World, premiering on Tuesday, March 21st. I was lucky enough to be among the invited SXSW guests at the award-winning chef’s Austin, TX restaurant, Arlo Grey, where the Top Chef winner talked to us about her experience making the show while letting us sample some of the restaurant’s signature dishes, themed to the four-part series.

Each episode of Restaurants at the End of the World takes Kristen to far-flung locations including Boquete, Panama; Svalbard, Norway; North Haven Island, Maine; and Paraty, Brazil. During the chef’s introduction, she revealed that while she isn’t seen crying in every episode, she most definitely cried in each location. She was so touched by the people she met there, the ways they innovate their cuisine, and how they live with the ingredients nature provides right in their area. And so, the menu for the night was selected to accompany specific memories from her travels. Starting with breaking bread, the Parker House Rolls with Whipped Brown Butter, Molasses, and Bee Pollen evoked feelings of being back on North Haven Island. For an appetizer, we also started with Scallop Crudo and Crunch Lettuce Salad.

With TV monitors throughout the restaurant, Kristin Kish introduced a clip from her adventures in Panama where she went spearfishing. The waters weren’t clear, and visibility was tough, but she gave it her best effort. On the theme of fish, the next dish was Broiled Arctic Char, served with carrots and lemon vinaigrette. She shared a memory from her trip to Norway, sharing that because it was summer, they weren’t allowed to use snowmobiles or heavy machinery to cross the tundra and the trek was taxing.

In one episode, viewers will see Kristin Kish cook with cow tongue. But at Arlo Grey, we were treated to the most tender 72 Hour Pastrami Beef Short Rib, served over a bed of charred eggplant, watercress, and bitter greens. These were accompanied by some Texas Blue Corn Fritters.

The dessert was inspired by two destinations. In Brazil, Kristin remembers seeing strawberries everywhere, taking pictures of herself with cartoon strawberry characters, which she said didn’t make the final episode cut. This Strawberry Semifreddo was served atop puffed rice, which was an ingredient she worked with in Maine.

While the food was incredible, the most impressive part of the entire experience was Kristen Kish. The level of passion she has for both her restaurant and show were undeniable. But perhaps the sweetest moment of all was when she asked the entire restaurant team to line up for applause. And although the chef is based out of New York City, she genuinely knew each of the Arlo Grey employees by name, going down the line to call them each out (they don’t wear nametags).

Restaurants at the End of the World premieres Tuesday, March 21st, at 10/9c on Nat Geo, with new episodes broadcasting weekly on that same night and time. Disney+ subscribers can stream the entire four-part series beginning Wednesday, March 22nd.