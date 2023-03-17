Mouse Madness 9: Opening Round – Sleeping Beauty vs. Robin Hood

Welcome to the opening round of our ninth annual Mouse Madness tournament! This year, in celebration of Disney100, we are looking back at the incredible library of films from Walt Disney Animation Studios and attempting to crown the very best one. Through some careful planning, we have narrowed the field down to 16 films and two of them will square off each day until we have our champion.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. The top-seeded film in the ‘37-’59 region took it home and it wasn’t close. With nearly 82% of the vote, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will unsurprisingly be moving on to the second round.

Now, in the ‘59-’80 region, the top-seeded Sleeping Beauty will be going up against Robin Hood. With its castle being featured in Disneyland and its villain being one of Disney’s most iconic, Sleeping Beauty is going to be a tough out in this tournament. Robin Hood barely snuck into this tournament and it has a big challenge ahead of it, but this film certainly has its fans as well.

Be sure to come back tomorrow as we reveal the winner of today’s poll and continue onward through our bracket to crown the best film from Walt Disney Animation Studios!

And for a closer look at just how our bracket was made, check out our Selection Sunday special below: