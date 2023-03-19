What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – March 19th-25th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Lucky Hank When: Sunday, March 19th at 9/8c on AMC What: Bob Odenkirk returns to TV in this comedy about a disgruntled college professor.

Marie Antoinette When: Sunday, March 19th at 10/9c on PBS What: A more historically accurate portrayal of the French queen who never actually said “Let them eat cake.”

Restaurants at the End of the World When: Tuesday, March 21st at 10/9c on Nat Geo What: Top Chef winner Kristen Kish travels around the world to the most remote restaurants to learn the tricks of their trade.

Saturdays When: Friday, March 24th at 9/8c on Disney Channel What: A new family-friendly sitcom about a Chicago family and their favorite hangout spot, a roller-rink called Saturdays.

Up Here When: Friday, March 24th on Hulu What: A musical romantic comedy series from the director of Hamilton and the songwriters of Frozen .



Sunday, March 19th

New TV Shows

Call the Midwife – Season 12 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on PBS It’s 1968, and the nuns and nurses from Nonnatus House return for more midwifery and family life. The midwives welcome a new nun, Sister Veronica, and tension in Poplar arises following the effects of Enoch Powell’s “Rivers of Blood” speech.

– Season 12 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Lucky Hank – Series Premiere – 9/8c on AMC Lucky Hank is a mid-life crisis tale set at Railton College, told in the first person by William Henry “Hank” Devereaux, Jr. (Odenkirk, Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad), the unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in a working-class American town. Hank’s discontent is rooted in unresolved issues with his father, a mediocre and entitled student body, and in the fact that his department is more savagely divided than the Balkans. Mireille Enos (Hanna, The Killing) stars as Lily Devereaux, the emotionally grounded, unflappable wife of Hank and the Vice Principal of the local high school in rural Pennsylvania where they live. As Hank’s life starts to unravel, Lily begins to question the path she’s on and the choices she’s made.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Marie Antoinette – Series Premiere – 10/9c on PBS Marie Antoinette (Emilia Schüle, “Berlin Dance School”) is just a teenager when she leaves Austria to marry the dauphin of France (Louis Cunningham, “Bridgerton”). With pressure to continue the Bourbon line and secure the Franco-Austrian alliance, she must follow the complex rules of the French court while attempting to charm her reluctant king-to-be, Louis XVI. Transforming into the Queen of Style and a true fashion icon, Marie Antoinette tries to recreate Versailles in her image: free, independent, and feminist. But defamatory pamphlets and persistent rumors about her private life undermine her status, and her opponents within the Royal Family will do everything they can to bring her down.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Sanditon – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on PBS The third and final season returns viewers to the seaside resort of Sanditon for the conclusion of Charlotte and Georgiana’s stories. Drama, laughter and romance are all in store for the ensemble of new and returning characters.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on

New Movies

The Cases of Mystery Lane – 7/6c on HMM – TV-PG Birdie and Alden Case find a way to keep the mystery in their marriage alive, literally, when the amateur sleuths are pulled into a murder investigation. Starring Aimee Garcia and Paul Campbell.

– 7/6c on HMM – TV-PG

Monday, March 20th

New TV Shows

Gabby's Dollhouse – Season 7 Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The Gabby Cats are back with more cat-tastic fun! Gabby and her kitty friends go on a rainbow puzzle hunt and attend DJ Catips “Super Think Camp,” solving riddles to earn super capes, a dress-up adventure leads Gabby excavate a glow-in-the-dark gem mine in the wild west, and even an pop up supply of paper cups turns into a crafty-riffic day! And in a meow-gical holiday moment, Gabby and Pandy decorate the dollhouse and help Santa Kitty and their Kitty reindeer save Christmas in Gabby’s Dollhouse!

– Season 7 Premiere – Streaming on The Larkins – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Acorn TV This new adaptation of the classic novel "The Darling Buds of May" by H.E. Bates follows the warmhearted, wheeler-dealer adventures of the Larkin family in the idyllic Kent countryside of the 1950s. Joanna Scanlan (No Offence) and Bradley Walsh (Law & Order: UK) star in a "joyous, comforting" (Radio Times) show capturing the warmth, optimism, and escapism of the Larkins for a modern generation.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Secrets of Spain – Special – 10/9c on Cooking Channel – Lifestyle – NR English siblings George and Gioconda Scott travel through Andalucia, a region in southern Spain with a rich gastronomic history, in new special Secrets of Spain. Chef and restaurateur Gioconda, and her olive oil purveyor and adventure guide brother, George, grew up in the Spanish countryside and share a passion for food and Spain. From the river to the sea, Gioconda and George bring viewers along for every roadside excursion and delectable bite as they spotlight unexpected, off the beaten path places to experience the best food in the region.

– Special – 10/9c on Cooking Channel – Lifestyle – NR

Tuesday, March 21st

New TV Shows

Restaurants at the End of the World – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Nat Geo RESTAURANTS AT THE END OF THE WORLD follows Chef Kish as she searches for the secret ingredients – people, places, culture and traditions – within the world’s most remote restaurants in Boquete, Panama; Svalbard, Norway; North Haven Island, Maine; and Paraty, Brazil. Running any successful venture takes a certain tenacity and grit, but those who set up deep in the wild, cut off from the grid and normal supply lines, are in a class all their own. Chef Kish goes behind the scenes and embeds herself with local purveyors, farmers, herders, kitchen crew, managers and head chefs to listen to their stories and witness the day-to-day balancing act required to bring unique food to the table, meal after meal. She then dives into the depths of the land to forage only the freshest ingredients and, along the way, unearths the culture and heart behind the cuisine.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on We Lost Our Human – Special – Streaming on Netflix An epic interactive comedy adventure about two pets who wake up one day to discover that every human on Earth has disappeared! Desperate to find their owner, Pud the Cat and Ham the Dog venture out into the world for the first time ever, and wind up on a wild trip through the universe. Discovering strange new worlds, bizarre creatures and general mayhem, this grumpy cat and overly-hyper dog soon realize that every choice they make has huge consequences and the journey to find their beloved owner is anything but ordinary.

– Special – Streaming on

Wednesday, March 22nd

New TV Shows

Digman! – Series Premiere – 10:30/9:30c on Comedy Central – Adult Animation – TV-14 The story of a world in which archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet.

– Series Premiere – 10:30/9:30c on Comedy Central – Adult Animation – TV-14 Invisible City – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix After returning to life in sacred waters near Belém do Pará, Eric (Marco Pigossi) does everything to find his daughter, Luna (Manu Dieguez). And in that quest, he might discover her true nature.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Kingdom – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Pastor Emilio is the president of Argentina—but things aren’t going well. Rather than concede, Emilio pushes on, gathering new allies and even an army of his own, which he will use to bring about a reign of terror. In an all-out struggle between good and evil, his adversary is Tadeo, who has unwittingly become a populist leader and won’t shrink from his mission.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Waco: American Apocalypse – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix This immersive three-part Netflix documentary series is the definitive account of what happened in Waco, Texas in 1993 when cult leader David Koresh faced off against the federal government in a bloody 51-day siege. The conflict began with the biggest gunfight on American soil since the Civil War and ended with a fiery inferno captured live on national television. In between, it riveted TV viewers across the globe, becoming the biggest news story in the world. Released to coincide with the 30th anniversary of this national tragedy, the series is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tiller Russell (Night Stalker) and features exclusive access to recently unearthed videotapes filmed inside the FBI Crisis Negotiation Unit, as well as raw news footage never released to the American public, and FBI recordings. It is driven by intimate and revealing interviews with people from all sides of the conflict, including one of David Koresh’s spiritual wives, the last child released from the compound alive, a sniper from the FBI Hostage Rescue Team, the FBI Crisis Negotiation Unit Chief, the key journalists covering the story, as well as members of the ATF tactical team who watched their colleagues die in the shootout against members of the religious sect. Using cutting-edge visual technology, Waco: American Apocalypse plunges viewers inside the multifaceted clash between the Branch Davidians and federal law enforcement in an epic drama about God and guns in America.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

Thursday, March 23rd

New TV Shows

City Confidential – Season 8 Premiere – 10/9c on A&E Narrated by actor Mike Colter ( “Evil”), each one-hour episode of “City Confidential” tells the story of one crime, the ensuing investigation, and the ripple effect it had on a community. Speaking with family, friends, detectives, journalists, and others close to the case, the series weaves together first-hand accounts and archival footage to explore the crime and its outcome.

– Season 8 Premiere – 10/9c on The Lesson is Murder – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu “The Lesson Is Murder” follows psychological criminologist and ex-FBI special agent Dr. Bryanna Fox and her class of graduate students as they study convicted murderers, evaluating their personality traits and developing psychological profiles. In each episode, they interview witnesses, police, families of victims, and the murderer, analyzing violent serial offenders and probing their minds to understand why does a killer kill?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Night Agent – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, The Night Agent is a sophisticated, character-based, action-thriller centering on a low level FBI Agent who works in the basement of the White House, manning a phone that never rings — until the night that it does, propelling him into a fast moving and dangerous conspiracy that ultimately leads all the way to the Oval Office.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Only You: An Animated Shorts Collection – Series Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max What’s a story Only You can tell? Inspired by this prompt, a diverse group of artists bring their personal stories to life across a spectacular range of animated styles and genres, including horror, comedy and fantasy.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Peacock The season three cast includes Housewives Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton of “The Real Housewives of Miami,” Heather Gay and Whitney Rose of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”, Leah McSweeney of "The Real Housewives of New York City" and Porsha Williams “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”



New Movies

Furies – Streaming on Netflix The film tells the story of Bi, Thanh, and Hong, three fierce and furious vigilantes who team up to take down a sinister crime syndicate led by vile crime lord Hai. As the trio of assassins infiltrate the underground crime syndicate to deliver furious justice, viewers will be left to wonder if they've been manipulated into becoming instruments of vengeance.

– Streaming on Johnny – Streaming on Netflix After a court order sends him to work at a hospice, an ex-criminal strikes up a friendship with a compassionate priest who changes his life.

– Streaming on

Friday, March 24th

New TV Shows

I Am Georgina – Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Georgina Rodríguez, with more than 28 million followers on Instagram, is, among many other things, a model, mother, influencer, businesswoman, dancer and Cristiano Ronaldo's partner. Soy Georgina is an emotional and in-depth portrait of the woman behind the covers, the photos, the stories and the big headlines. Soy Georgina will reveal all aspects of her life, from the most public and well-known to the most personal ones. We will experience her day-to-day life with her, her motherhood, her relationship, her travels, her parties… We will get to know who Georgina Rodríguez really is.

– Season 2 U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Love is Blind – Season 4, Part 1 – Streaming on Netflix Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 12-episode series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

– Season 4, Part 1 – Streaming on My Kind of Country – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ “My Kind of Country” is a fresh take on a competition series, breaking down barriers in country music by providing an extraordinary opportunity to diverse and innovative artists from around the world. Scouts Allen, Guyton and Peck each hand-pick a roster of exceptional up-and-coming artists and invite them to the home of country music in Nashville, Tennessee, to showcase their unique sound. The competition winner will receive a life-changing prize from Apple Music, receiving unprecedented support and exposure on the platform.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Saturdays – Series Premiere – 9/8c on Disney Channel “Saturdays” is a single-cam, coming-of-age comedy that only takes place on the best day of the week … Saturday! The series revolves around 14-year-old Paris Johnson and her best friends Simone and Ari, who hone their roller-skating skills on the cool parquet floor of Saturdays, a local skating rink in Chicago. Together they form the We-B-Girlz skate crew and are determined to show and prove they have the hottest skate routines on the planet! The series stars Danielle Jalade (“Yes Day”) as Paris Johnson, Daria Johns (“Nappily Ever After”) as Simone Samson, Golden Brooks (“Girlfriends”) as Deb Johnson, Omar Gooding (“Barbershop”) as Cal Johnson, Jermaine Harris (“The Map of Tiny Perfect Things”) as London Johnson, Peyton Basnight (“Sudden Sisters”) as Ari, Tim Johnson Jr. (“Ballers”) as Derek “D-Rok.”

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on Secrets of Sulphur Springs – Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on Disney Channel In season three of “Secrets of Sulphur Springs,” a new ghost checks into room 205 and starts wreaking havoc around The Tremont. After learning the evil presence will ruin their lives by 2024, the kids race to solve a tangled mystery in the past that may hold the key to defeating the ghost in the present and saving the Dunns and the Campbells from a very bleak future.

– Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on Up Here – Series Premiere – Streaming on Hulu A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love – and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves – and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that live inside their heads.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

A Good Person – Exclusively in Theaters In A Good Person, Allison (Florence Pugh) is a young woman with a bright future – a wonderful fiancé, a blossoming career, and supportive family and friends. But her world crumbles in the blink of an eye when she survives an unimaginable tragedy and emerges from recovery with an opioid addiction and unresolved grief. In the following years, it is the unlikely friendship she forms with her would-be father-in-law (Morgan Freeman) that gives her a fighting chance to put herself back together and move forward with her life.

– Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga – Streaming on Netflix A flight attendant and her boyfriend must steal a cache of diamonds to clear an old debt — but the plan spins into mayhem when the plane is hijacked.

– Streaming on John Wick: Chapter 4 – Exclusively in Theaters John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

– The Lost King – Exclusively in Theaters In the archaeological find of a century, the remains of King Richard III — presumed scattered over 500 years ago — were discovered beneath a parking lot in Leicester in 2012. The search had been conceived and motivated by an amateur historian, Philippa Langley, whose passion and unrelenting research were met with skepticism. THE LOST KING is the inspiring true story of a woman who refused to be ignored and who took on Britain's most eminent historians, forcing them to rethink the legacy of one of the most controversial kings in England's history. A tale of discovery, obsession, and stolen glory (both then and now), THE LOST KING is a magical adventure illuminated by one woman’s growing sense of purpose.

– Reggie – Streaming on Prime Video Reggie is the definitive firsthand account of five-time World Series Champion, beloved New York icon, and one of baseball’s most influential superstars, Reggie Jackson, as he contemplates his legacy as a trailblazing Black athlete fighting for dignity, respect, and a seat at the table. Over the course of his life and barrier-breaking career, Jackson witnessed a dramatic shift in race relations across America, starting his career in Birmingham at the height of the civil rights movement, moving to Oakland during the rise of the Black Panther Party, and landing in New York City as the highest-paid player in baseball as the Bronx was burning. Now, against the backdrop of today’s increasingly divided world, he sits down with fellow legends Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Hank Aaron, Derek Jeter, and more to discuss their own experiences, how far we’ve really come, and the leagues they want to leave behind for future generations.

– Streaming on Twisted Sister – 8/7c on Lifetime Emily (Mena Suvari) seems to have it all; a beautiful daughter, a successful PR firm, an inheritance from her parents and, after couples therapy, her marriage is back on track with her husband Kyle (Mark Famiglietti). So, when Lily (Joy Nash) shows up on her doorstep claiming to be her half-sister, Emily takes her in with open arms. After all, Emily’s parents passed away and she would love to have another family member around. But the more Emily gets to know her sister, the more things start to go awry in her life. At a loss as to who she can trust, Emily begins to question everyone around her including Lily who, unbeknownst to Emily, is jealous of her success and has devised a plan to seduce her husband and steal her life.

– 8/7c on You're Not Alone – Streaming on Tubi – TV-MA 30,000 ft in the air, Keith Mitchell (Michael Jai White) helplessly watches a stranger enter his home. There’s only one problem; his daughter is there.

– Streaming on Tubi – TV-MA

Saturday, March 25th

New Movies

A Picture of Her – 8/7c on Hallmark Beth unwittingly becomes the subject of an award-winning magazine’s cover and goes on a quest to uncover the true identity of the mystery photographer who snapped her photo. Starring Rhiannon Fish and Tyler Hynes.

– 8/7c on Every Breath She Takes – 8/7c on Lifetime After suffering years of mental and verbal abuse by her husband Billy (Brian White), Jules Baker (Tamala Jones) thinks she is finally free when a fierce physical struggle ends in a massive fire that destroys their home and takes Billy’s life. As Jules begins to rebuild her life, dark rumors haunt her when she hears whispers around town that she is “the one that killed her husband.” Things take a turn for the worse when problems with insurance arise after it’s found that the fire was intentionally set, and all signs point to Jules. She’s pushed to the edge as a series of frightening events threaten her mental stability and she thinks she’s seeing Billy at every turn. When people around her begin to have mysterious accidents, Jules start to question everything… including her sanity.

– 8/7c on

