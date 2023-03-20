Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 145: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly with David Murto

Date: March 20th, 2023 (recorded March 12th)

In the fifth installment of “Mike and David Movie Club,” recurring guest David Murto joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of Italian filmmaker Sergio Leone’s “The Man with No Name” trilogy (and more specifically its final film The Good, the Bad and the Ugly) and its influence on the Star Wars franchise. Plus Mike answers Level 4 of The 5 Star Wars Questions, another round of “Always In Motion Is the Future,” and more!

