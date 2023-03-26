Mouse Madness 9: Elite 8 – Sleeping Beauty vs. The Jungle Book

We've made it through the first round of this year’s Mouse Madness tournament and now things are really going to start getting interesting. The field of 16 has been narrowed down to eight as we look to crown the very best film from Walt Disney Animation Studios in celebration of Disney100.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. The first spot in the Final 4 has been claimed and we have our first top seed eliminated. The Cinderella story continues as the beloved princess film upset Walt Disney Animation Studios very first film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Now, Cindy will be heading to a Final 4 meeting with a modern hit.

Now, let’s find out who will be joining Cinderella in the Final 4. The final two in the ‘59-’80 region will duke it out. The top-seeded Sleeping Beauty will look to keep the dream going while The Jungle Book will try to swing right into the next round. Will the Disneyland castle and iconic villain win out? Or will the more memorable music take it home?

