Disney+ Watch Guide: March 29th-April 4th

This is a bittersweet Disney+ Watch Guide as it will be the last for the foreseeable future. With changes to Disney’s streaming model and the lack of exciting new library content, the watch guide hasn’t been as effective as it once was. But for regular readers wanting to stay in the know about what’s new, we will be including a “New on Disney+” section to our weekly “What’s New in TV + Streaming + Theaters” guides, which publish every Wednesday. And we will still post monthly lists of everything planning to arrive on Disney+ in the coming month. So for the last time, whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, March 29th

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 21

The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – “The Summit” and “Plan 99″ (Season Finale)

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, March 31st

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – All Season 2 Episodes Streaming

When Lahela’s (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) first love, Walter (Alex Aiono) returns from the World Surf Tour, he’s not the same boyfriend she said good-bye to months before. But she’s not the same girl either. That becomes clear when she meets a bad boy on a dirt bike, Nico (Milo Manheim.) She’s faced with a decision: fight for what she knows is true, or give new love a chance. It’s all complicated by the pressures of being a teenage doctor. Luckily, she has her family, coworkers and best friend Steph (Emma Meisel) to support her along the way.

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, March 29th

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse

Episodes 6-10 of Season 2.

Incredibly Small World

A 2014 Nat Geo series about people around the world with dwarfism.

New on Disney+ – Friday, March 31st

Prom Pact

Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Manheim star in this new Disney teen comedy.

Worst Weather Ever?

Scientists are in a race against time to discover what effect the warming world is having on weather.

New on Disney+ – Sunday, April 2nd

The Ghost and Molly McGee

Get cursed with the first 5 episodes of Season 2.

Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee

Molly and Scratch host a new special with fun shorts!

Library Highlights

20th Anniversary – The Rookie

Dennis Quaid stars as Jim Morris in this sports drama based on a true story, released on March 29th, 2003.

Women’s History Month – Her Stories Collection

Movies

TV Shows