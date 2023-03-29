Disney+ Watch Guide: March 29th-April 4th

This is a bittersweet Disney+ Watch Guide as it will be the last for the foreseeable future. With changes to Disney’s streaming model and the lack of exciting new library content, the watch guide hasn’t been as effective as it once was. But for regular readers wanting to stay in the know about what’s new, we will be including a “New on Disney+” section to our weekly “What’s New in TV + Streaming + Theaters” guides, which publish every Wednesday. And we will still post monthly lists of everything planning to arrive on Disney+ in the coming month. So for the last time, whatever you choose to stream, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives – Wednesday, March 29th
Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Chapter 21
The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch – “The Summit” and “Plan 99″ (Season Finale)
When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.
New Exclusives – Wednesday, March 31st
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – All Season 2 Episodes Streaming
When Lahela’s (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) first love, Walter (Alex Aiono) returns from the World Surf Tour, he’s not the same boyfriend she said good-bye to months before. But she’s not the same girl either. That becomes clear when she meets a bad boy on a dirt bike, Nico (Milo Manheim.) She’s faced with a decision: fight for what she knows is true, or give new love a chance. It’s all complicated by the pressures of being a teenage doctor. Luckily, she has her family, coworkers and best friend Steph (Emma Meisel) to support her along the way.
New on Disney+ – Wednesday, March 29th
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse
Episodes 6-10 of Season 2.
A 2014 Nat Geo series about people around the world with dwarfism.
New on Disney+ – Friday, March 31st
Peyton Elizabeth Lee and Milo Manheim star in this new Disney teen comedy.
Scientists are in a race against time to discover what effect the warming world is having on weather.
New on Disney+ – Sunday, April 2nd
Get cursed with the first 5 episodes of Season 2.
Spring Shorts-Tacular with the Ghost and Molly McGee
Molly and Scratch host a new special with fun shorts!
Library Highlights
20th Anniversary – The Rookie
Dennis Quaid stars as Jim Morris in this sports drama based on a true story, released on March 29th, 2003.
Women’s History Month – Her Stories Collection
Movies
- Amy
- Bad Hair Day
- Beauty and the Beast (1991)
- Beauty and the Beast (2017)
- Being the Queen
- Best Friends Whenever
- Big Business
- Black Widow
- Brave
- Cadet Kelly
- Captain Marvel
- Cinderella
- The Cheetah Girls
- The Cheetah Girls 2
- The Cheetah Girls: One World
- The Color of Friendship
- Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen
- Cow Belles
- Cruella
- Double Teamed
- Encanto
- Enchanted
- Expedition Amelia
- Finding Dory
- Freaky Friday (1977)
- Freaky Friday (2003)
- Freaky Friday (2018)
- Frenemies
- Frozen
- Frozen II
- Get a Clue
- Gotta Kick It Up!
- Hannah Montana: The Movie
- Hidden Figures
- Ice Princess
- Inside Out
- Incredibles 2
- Jane
- Jane Goodall: The Hope
- Lilo & Stitch
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- Mary Poppins
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Moana
- Mulan (1998)
- Mulan (2020)
- The Parent Trap (1961)
- The Parent Trap (1997)
- Playing with Sharks
- The Princess and the Frog
- The Princess Diaries
- The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement
- Princess Protection Program
- Queen of Katwe
- Quints
- Raya and the Last Dragon
- Read it and Weep
- Right on Track
- Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella
- Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Ruby Bridges
- Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
- Sister Act
- Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
- Sleeping Beauty
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- Soul of a Nation Presents: Screen Queens Rising
- The Sound of Music
- Spin
- Stargirl
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Stuck in the Suburbs
- Tangled
- Turning Red
- Viking Warrior Women
- Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior
- West Side Story
- Women of Impact: Changing the World
- A Wrinkle in Time
- Zapped
- Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century
- Zenon: The Zequel
- Zenon: Z3
- Zootopia
TV Shows
- Agent Carter
- Amphibia
- Bia
- The Book of Boba Fett
- Diary of a Future President
- Doc McStuffins
- Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER
- Dr. Oakley: Yukon Vet
- Dr. T.: Lone Star Vet
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
- Elena of Avalor
- Evermoore
- The Evermoore Chronicles
- Fast Layne
- Girl Meets World
- grown-ish
- Gabby Duran and the Unsittables
- Hannah Montana
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
- Hawkeye
- Heartland Docs, D.V.M.
- Impact with Gal Gadot
- Intertwined
- Jessie
- K.C. Undercover
- Kim Possible
- Lizzie McGuire
- Love and Vets
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
- Mira Royal Detective
- Mpower
- Ms. Marvel
- National Treasure: Edge of History
- The Owl House
- Pepper Ann
- Pop Goes the Vet with Dr. Joya
- The Proud Family
- The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
- Secrets of the Zoo
- Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under
- Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa
- Shake It Up
- Sonny with a Chance
- Soy Luna
- Spider-Woman
- Star vs. the Forces of Evil
- That’s So Raven
- Turning Tables with Robin Roberts
- Ultra Violet and Black Scorpion
- Vampirina
- Vets on the Beach
- Violetta
- WandaVision
- Wizards of Waverly Place