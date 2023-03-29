Mouse Madness 9: Final 4 – Sleeping Beauty vs. Beauty and the Beast

We have made it to the Final 4 of our Mouse Madness tournament. This year, in celebration of Disney100, we have decided to crown the very best film from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Our field of 16 has been narrowed down to just four and now it’s time to decide who will be heading to the finals.

Before we move on to our next matchup, let’s take a look at our last result. It was another shocker as, for the first time in forever, Frozen came out on the losing end. Tangled grabbed the last spot in the Final 4 and it wasn’t even close. Now, we’ll see if Tangled will see the light of the championship as it meets up with Cinderella in the next round.

In our first Final 4 matchup, Sleeping Beauty will go (sleepy) head to (furry) head with Beauty and the Beast. For the top seed in the ‘59-’80 region, it’s been a fairly easy thus far, taking out Robin Hood by a score of 65-35 and beating The Jungle Book 62-38. Things have been a bit closer for Beauty and the Beast, which defeated The Little Mermaid 68-32 before sneaking past The Lion King 53-47. Will Sleeping Beauty be blessed with one more gift or will Beauty and the Beast be our guest in the finals?

