Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 149: Star-Crossed Fish People with Holly Frey

Date: April 6th, 2023 (recorded April 6th)

Listen

Topics

Returning guest Holly Frey from “Full of Sith” meets with “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino in London just before Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 is about to begin to discuss this week’s new episode of The Mandalorian, entitled “Chapter 22 – Guns for Hire.” Plus we cover this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify