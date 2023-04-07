Five “Secret” Animals at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

We’re already one week into Earth Month, and on April 22nd, Disney’s Animal Kingdom will celebrate its 25th anniversary. Obviously, there are plenty of animals to see all over the park, but here are five hidden animals to look out for during your next visit.

Kangaroos

While snapping a photo in front of the Tree of Life, you might be photobombed by a sweet, energetic kangaroo! Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to two species of kangaroos including four western grey and two red. To get a better look, turn left at the Tree of Life photo area, and you’ll see the kangaroos to your right. The red ones have a white stripe on their face, which is how you can tell the difference.

American Crocodile

Over in Dinoland, you can find more than just dinosaurs! It’s also home to Marley, the American crocodile. You can find him making his way between water and land throughout the day to regulate his body temperature. Wondering how you can tell the difference between this reptilian species and their alligator cousin? Look at their snouts! American crocodiles have long narrow snouts while alligators have a wider, U-shaped snout.

Naked Mole Rats

The Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail

Southern Giant Anteaters

Before heading to Discovery Island, take a moment to enjoy The Oasis, located at the very front of the park before you see the Tree of Life. It’s home to many unique animals, like the southern giant anteater. With their long, cylindrical snouts, anteaters have an incredible sense of smell, up to 40 times stronger than humans. They rely heavily on this sense because of their not too great eyesight.

Animals at Rafiki’s Planet Watch

Rafiki’s Planet Watch is one of the best “secret” spots at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and it’s the perfect place to spot some of our most lovable animals. I love the Affection Section, where you can say hello to Nigerian dwarf goats and kunekune pigs. At the Conservation Station, you can find reptiles like the Florida-native gopher tortoise, the desert rosy boa and the colorful splash-backed poison frog. If your timing is right, you may catch our animal health team caring for animals through an observation window at Disney’s state-of-the-art veterinary hospital.

Bonus: Paroon Shark Catfish

Say hi to Bruce the paroon shark catfish near the Tree of Life Garden! These freshwater fish often spend their time in deeper water and can grow up to ten feet long.

Learn more about these “secret” animals in the video below, featuring Animal Manager Missy: