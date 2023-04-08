Get a Sense of Civic Pride In This Week’s Episode of “Kiff”

In one of the best episodes of the series so far, Kiff celebrates her friendiversary with Barry, while also instilling civic pride in her friends and a ghost at the same time.

Friendiversary

On this special day 7 years ago, Kiff took a seat on the teeter-totter and was joined by who would become her best friend – Barry. The teeter-totter exemplifies their relationship, in a perfect balance. Apparently, Trevor was there to, but nobody seems to remember that. So today, on their friendiversary, they came back to the teeter-totter to exchange special presents.

Like the true best friends that they are, they unintentionally bought each other the same thing – a beret with their name embroidered upon it. However, Barry did a little extra and also got Kiff an additional present – a glass pumpkin. The teeter-totter is now off balance.

Kiff panics and runs away, running to the emergency gift emporium to get him not one but two glass pumpkins. No, that’s not good enough though. She goes to a pumpkin and talks to a pumpkin farmer, and though she ends up getting full access to a tractor, she still needs something better to show how true their best friendship really is. She goes home and breaks into her college fund and goes on a shopping spree, which includes fun t-shirts and a commissioned painting of Barry.

Approaching the teeter-totter where her friend is still waiting, she sees him now teetering with Trevor and realizes that’s it, he has a new best friend. With a bag of unsatisfactory gifts, she decides to abandon town on the nearby train. There, she meets a fellow train drifter and seeks his wisdom, but he doesn’t have any. Mostly because he’s a train robber, not a drifter. But he does give her some advice while stealing the bag of gifts: give Barry a hug.

She leaves the train behind, and seeks out her bestie to give him a hug and sure enough, it works. Though, this whole time Barry thought that Kiff was in the bathroom. Together, they leave to go on a promised tractor ride (Kiff knows a guy, after all) and invite Trevor to go with them.

Totally Table Town

After what appears to be a long day, we see Kiff uploading a video to respond to a comment online from a user who said that there was nothing cool or interesting about Table Town. While the video is uploading, we flashback to earlier when Kiff started making the film with Barry and the rest of her friends, set out to prove that Table Town is amazing.

Complete with a song and bluetooth speaker, as well as some handy subliminal messaging signs, the group heads up to the top of Mount Table via gondola (and hike) to get some great aerial shots showcasing their city. However, at the top of the mountain, the elderly ticket booth attendant at the gondolas suggests they don’t go any further because the ghost wolf is out there, and plenty of children have gone into those woods, and he’s never seen them come out.

Those were those OTHER kids though, not Kiff and her friends, and they need to make this video to show off their amazing town. Into the woods they go, despite the subliminal messaging signs changing. Of course, the gang gets lost in the woods, and they in fact do encounter the ghost wolf. What happens next is a very dated parody that is sure only to please adult viewers as it takes on a Blair Witch Project style, though this time the panic is purely because one of the kids doesn’t get a good cell phone signal up there to call his mom. At one point, the panic is also because they left their bluetooth speaker behind somewhere, when the ghost wolf reappears….only to return their speaker. What?

A rescue chopper appears and the kids are saved, but who called them? Turns out, the rescue chopper responds to the ghost wolf’s howl, as the ghost wolf is known for herding lost children to safety. Below the chopper, we see another gang of children being ushered to safety.. The special song for the town continues, and even with a particularly brief appearance by the ghost wolf, which I suggest you pause your viewing on just to see the full caption of what it happens to be singing via howl.

Think the ghost wolf was the twist? Nahhhh… after the video is uploaded, we discover that the mystery user was Kiff’s dad, as he closes his laptop saying “That kept her busy for a while.”

This episode of Kiff is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can also catch up with earlier episodes on Disney+.