TV Review – National Geographic’s “Hitler: The Lost Tapes of the Third Reich” is a Harrowing Look at a Historic Rise to Power

Historical documentaries aren’t always a look back at the best times or the best people. In fact, it’s often the case that the most well-made documentaries are focused on truly horrific events and the people who have caused them. That is the case for National Geographic’s latest series.

Hitler: The Lost Tapes of the Third Reich is an examination of the life and times of Adolf Hitler, one of the most reviled figures in modern history. This series follows the full arc of his dramatic ascent, tyrannical reign, murderous criminality and ultimate undoing. It dives deep into the cultural, social and political influences that shaped him into a leader who could lure millions of Germans to support him in mass murder and world war. Immersive and intimate, it lays bare a Nazi leader’s deepest obsessions, personal motivations, closest relationships and crippling fears. Featuring never-before-broadcast archival material, this series is the definitive telling of the Hitler story – how an obscure man from the Austrian provinces became a modern symbol of human evil.

Obviously, this is a story that has been told by countless documentaries, series, films and any other medium you can think of. However, Hitler: The Lost Tapes of the Third Reich has the hook of using historian John Toland’s interviews with friends and colleagues of Hitler. Hearing about Hitler from those who were so close to him adds a layer to his story that is not typically there and, at times, it can be chilling.

The story, as is so often the case with National Geographic, is incredibly well told. It is comprehensive, diving into every detail of Hitler’s life even long before his rise to power. The visuals, whether they be archival footage or new interviews, provide the perfect accompaniment to the story as it is being told. This series will hold your attention as though you are hearing of these atrocities for the first time.

Not only does this series have those 1970s interviews to provide new context to the rise and fall of Hitler, but also more recent interviews with people like author Ron Rosenbaum, author Rebecca Bennette and more. These experts help to further contextualize the story while also providing different ways of looking at it.

Of course, there are no ways of looking at this story that are not absolutely haunting. Adding more voices, especially those of some of the people who experience this evil first-hand and up close, only makes this series even more chilling.

Overall, Hitler: The Lost Tapes of the Third Reich is a fascinating watch for anyone even mildly interested in history. While the general story is known by most, new context is provided and it is told in a new way in this series. It’s certainly not going to be a fun watch, but it will grab your attention and hold it until the end.

Hitler: The Lost Tapes of the Third Reich premieres tonight (Monday, April 10) at 9/8c on National Geographic and will stream later on Hulu.