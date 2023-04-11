Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 150: LIVE from Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 with Adam Christopher, “The High Republic” Authors, and the Hasbro Team

Date: April 10th, 2023 (recorded April 7th-10th)

In celebration of 150 episodes of “Who’s the Bossk?” we present three interviews recorded at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 in London England: our full “Who’s the Bossk?” panel with author Adam Christopher (Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith), a roundtable discussion with Star Wars: The High Republic authors Claudia Gray, Lydia Kang, George Mann, Daniel José Older, Cavan Scott, Charles Soule, Alyssa Wong, and Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain, and a chat with Chris Reiff and Patrick Schneider from Hasbro’s Star Wars and Indiana Jones teams.

