Theatre Review: “Chicago” Celebrates 25 Years of Razzle Dazzle at Dr. Phillips Center

Audiences are sure to be given the “old razzle dazzle” as the Dr. Phillips Center presents the 25th anniversary tour of Chicago! This classic musical has played in over 500 cities across 36 countries worldwide — and now Orlando has a chance to get in on the anniversary action.

With a minimalist design and onstage musicians, the brilliant ensemble cast of Chicago is truly the highlight. Each ensemble member plays multiple roles, and perfectly executes the classic jazz choreography.

The entire cast was incredible, but Logan Floyd and Katie Frieden (Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart, respectively) were perfect. Floyd’s voice and comedic timing were absolutely outstanding, but their mastery of the Fosse style was the most impressive. It was hard to take my eyes off them from the moment they stepped onstage. Frieden was equally mesmerizing, and brought a manipulative but naive charm to Roxie that made you love her, despite her murder charges. I could’ve watched both of them dance forever!

Don’t miss out on this amazing anniversary tour — Chicago will be playing the Dr. Phillips Center through April 23.