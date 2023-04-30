What’s New This Week – TV + Streaming + Theaters – April 30th – May 6th

In the mood for something new? Here’s your guide to all of the new TV shows and movies this week, spread across all networks, streamers, and a few nationwide theatrical releases. As always, this week kicks off with my personal top 5. Whatever you choose to watch, I hope you have a great week!

Top 5 of the Week

Fatal Attraction When: Sunday, April 30th on Paramount+ What: A series adaptation of the classic film starring Lizzy Caplan and Joshua Jackson.

A Small Light When: Monday, May 1st at 9/8c on Nat Geo What: A series about Miep Geis, the woman who helped hide Anne Frank and her family.

White House Plumbers When: Monday, May 1st at 9/8c on HBO What: A comedic series about the men who helped expose the Watergate scandal starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux.

Bupkis When: Thursay, May 4th on Peacock What: Pete Davidson’s meta comedy series in which he plays the public perception version of himself.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 When: Friday, May 5th exclusively in Theaters What: The third and final installment of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy film series.



Sunday, April 30th

New TV Shows

Fatal Attraction – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ The all-new series is a deep dive reimagining of the 1980s cultural touchstone FATAL ATTRACTION through the lens of privilege, personality disorders, family dynamics and murder. In the present day, after serving 15 years in prison for the murder of Alexandra Forrest (Lizzy Caplan), Daniel Gallagher (Joshua Jackson) is paroled with the goals of reconnecting with his family and proving his innocence. In 2008, Dan first meets Alex and his world begins to unravel after their brief affair threatens to destroy the life he’s built with his wife, Beth (Amanda Peet).

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Stone Cold Takes on America – Series Premiere – 10/9c on A&E For over two decades, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin gave everything to wrestling, becoming one of the all-time greats. However, his dedication to his career meant sacrificing many of the other experiences life has to offer. In each one-hour episode of “Stone Cold Takes on America,” Austin will hit the road in his RV, accepting challenges from fans that push him out of his comfort zone, and make up for lost time. Through archival footage from classic WWE moments and his own stories, the series weaves together Austin’s old and new life—both filled with incredible feats and his unique point of view—as he celebrates and learns from new experiences how only “Stone Cold” Steve Austin can.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Time100: The World's Most Influential People – Special – 7/6c on ABC For the fourth year in a row, TIME Studios and ABC will present a “TIME100″ primetime television special, and for the second year in a row, the special will bring viewers inside the 17th annual TIME100 Gala. The gala will be hosted by Jennifer Coolidge and feature performances by Doja Cat and Lea Michele, as well as honorary tributes from members of this year’s list, remarks from TIME CEO Jessica Sibley, and more.

– Special – 7/6c on Tom Jones – Series Premiere – 9/8c on PBS One of the greatest novels in the English language comes to MASTERPIECE in a four-part adaptation of Henry Fielding’s Tom Jones, giving a new twist to the tale of an illegitimate young man’s love for a beautiful heiress. Solly McLeod stars as Tom, with Sophie Wilde as Sophia, the object of his infatuation and Hannah Waddingham as the iconic seductress Lady Bellaston. The stellar cast also includes James Fleet, Shirley Henderson, Alun Armstrong, Pearl Mackie, and a torrent of other talent, bringing mid-18th-century England to life in all its pas- sion and prejudice, luxury and loose morals.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on

New Movies

Spring Breakthrough – 7/6c on HMM – TV-PG A single mother surprised by her daughter's recent engagement, travels to the Gulf Shores where she finds love unexpectedly. Starring Keesha Sharp, Demetrius Grosse, Rhyon Nicole Brown and Akono Dixon.

– 7/6c on HMM – TV-PG

Monday, May 1st

New TV Shows

Casa Grande – Series Premiere – Streaming on Amazon Freevee “Casa Grande” follows the intertwining lives of various families in the farmlands of Northern California. It’s an upstairs/downstairs story transposed from turn-of-the century English countryside to rural America. The show uses the framework of conventional character drama to explore universal themes of class, immigration, culture and family. The grand theme is that of peeling back the curtain on how the machine we all live in runs: The glimmering, upper-crust culture could not exist without the unyielding, backbreaking, labor of the socially invisible migrant workforce laboring behind the scenes.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Amazon A Small Light Nat Geo Based on an inspiring true story, Miep Gies (Bel Powley) was young, carefree and opinionated — at a time when opinions got you killed ― when Otto Frank (Liev Schreiber) asked her to help hide his family from the Nazis during WWII. Without hesitation, Miep agreed. For the next two years, she and her daring and devoted husband Jan (Joe Cole), with several other everyday heroes, watched over the Frank, van Pels and Pfeffer families hiding in the secret annex.

Undercover Underage – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Roo Powell is a woman on a mission to expose the dangers of and prevent online child sex abuse; with the help of her nonprofit team, she transforms into underage girls to engage with child predators and protect the most vulnerable.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 White House Plumbers – Series Premiere – 9/8c on HBO WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS tells the story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), accidentally toppled the presidency they were zealously trying to protect.

– Series Premiere – 9/8c on

Tuesday, May 2nd

New TV Shows

Couples Retreat – Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on MTV – Reality – TV-14 Unconventional experts help celebrity couples break out of their comfort zones as they explore the glitz and glamour of the Las Vegas Strip and romantic nostalgia beyond the neon lights through themed events, including zip-lining and herding cattle.

– Season 3 Premiere – 9/8c on MTV – Reality – TV-14 Home in the Wild – Series Premiere – 10/9c on Nat Geo Jim and Tori thought their days of professional adventuring were over when their son Wesley was diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. But after learning from doctors that being immersed in nature could have a positive impact on his development, they take Wes and his baby brother on expeditions into the backcountry to see if an off-grid life would be not only possible but beneficial for their family.

– Series Premiere – 10/9c on Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? – Special – Streaming on Prime Video Jimmy O. Yang is back and better than ever in his follow up comedy special “Guess How Much?” where the actor/comedian talks about BTS, love languages, loser friends and negotiating with his Asian parents.

– Special – Streaming on King Charles: The Boy Who Walked Alone – Special – Streaming on Paramount+ The 90-minute documentary features exclusive interviews, never-before-seen photos, and letters with former girlfriends, schoolmates, royal watchers and staff, with many speaking for the first time, disclosing new details about the life of King Charles. KING CHARLES, THE BOY WHO WALKED ALONE is partly a coming-of-age tale, bringing to life an intimate portrait of England’s future king. New insights include a memory from King Charles’ former boarding schoolmate Johnny Stonborough, who recalls how “Charles was the boy who walked alone,” in response to ongoing bullying and isolation. The all-new documentary also shares previously unreported details about King Charles’ relationship with the late Princess Diana and how they have impacted his relationship with his youngest son, Prince Harry.

– Special – Streaming on Life Below Zero: First Alaskans – Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on Nat Geo The spirit of the land guides Alaska Natives through every season. Tig Strassburg passes on knowledge and skills to his seven children. The younger Apassingoks become the village providers. Joel Jacko combines traditional and modern methods. Jody Potts-Joseph builds a new life in her native village. Marvin Agnot upholds coastal subsistence. And John and Teresa Pingayak train the next generation.

– Season 2 Premiere – 8/7c on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta: Run It Back – Series Premiere – 7/6c on MTV – Reality – TV-14 Join the stars of Love & Hip Hop as they watch and reflect on the early episodes of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta with insider intel on the highly rated series.

– Series Premiere – 7/6c on MTV – Reality – TV-14 Love Village – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Do you know the difference between the first love and the last? It's this: you always think the first is the last and the last is the first. -Tove Jansson Singles relocate to a house in the mountains to see if love might transpire in a tranquil and idyllic setting, away from the realities of the world. The aim is for participants to find their everlasting love – by showing their real faces, crying, laughing and quarreling. Would the participant find the last love in life and leave the house and village with the partner? This is a new Japanese dating show from Netflix.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock Lyle and Erik Menendez infamously killed their parents in 1989. Menudo was the first mega-boy band to take the world by storm. In this explosive limited series, viewers will learn of the connection that links the two stories and could corroborate the brothers’ decades-old accusations against their father, Jose Menendez. One former Menudo member could be the key to changing how the public views the brothers’ case while simultaneously crusading for his own justice.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on The Tailor – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Terzi tells the story of Peyami, a young and famous tailor who inherited talent and successful business from his grandfather. With the death of his grandfather, Peyami brings his biggest secret to the core of his life in Istanbul and now has to take care of him without a soul finding out the truth. Running away from her abusive relationship with Dimitri, Esvet mysteriously appears in Peyami and Mustafa’s lives with her own secrets.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Thalia's Mixtape: El Soundtrack de mi Vida – Series Premiere – Streaming on Paramount+ In THALIA’S MIXTAPE: EL SOUNDTRACK DE MI VIDA, Thalia, who also serves as creator and executive producer, takes the audience on a musical journey, uncovering the classics that inspired generations of artists and created the current Latin music landscape seen today. Through a combination of interviews, found footage and modern renditions of classic hits by today’s biggest stars, the series revisits the history of Latin music and uncovers the future of the genre in an intimate way not yet seen before.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on

New Movies

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed – 9/8c on HBO Through a series of compelling and insightful conversations, Emmy®-winning producer, director, host, and comedian W. Kamau Bell explores the experiences of mixed kids and families in the San Francisco Bay Area. The film was inspired by Kamau and his wife Melissa’s desire to better understand what life is like for their mixed daughters, who are navigating issues of identity in a world that often asks them to pick a side. With humor and heart, the film reveals the joys and complexities of growing up mixed in today’s America. HBO Documentary Films in association with Get Lifted Film Co. presents 1000% ME: GROWING UP MIXED. Directed by W. Kamau Bell; produced by Kelly Rafferty; executive produced by W. Kamau Bell, Geraldine L. Porras, and Amy Schatz; For Get Lifted Film Co.: executive producers, Mike Jackson, Ty Stiklorius, John Legend; For HBO: executive producers, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez.

– 9/8c on

Wednesday, May 3rd

New TV Shows

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of it All – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ For the first time ever, global superstar, Ed Sheeran opens the doors to a definitive and searingly honest view into his private life as he explores the universal themes that inspire his music. This series follows Ed after he learns of life changing news and reveals his hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life. This original 4-part series features exclusive footage behind his iconic hits, never-before-seen personal archive with his friends and family, and epic stadium performances giving insight into Ed’s world. In each episode, Ed faces themes and emotions that most people experience. Ed expresses his deeper thoughts as he reassesses life and explores what he thinks of the world, of himself and how this difficult time has influenced him and his new music.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Jewish Matchmaking – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix A new series from the producers of Indian Matchmaking, Jewish Matchmaking features singles in the US and Israel as they turn their dating life over to a top Jewish matchmaker. Will using the traditional practice of shidduchim dating help them find their soulmate in today’s world?

– Series Premiere – Streaming on On the Case with Paula Zahn – Season 26 Premiere – 10/9c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 Led by Emmy Award-winning journalist Paula Zahn, On the Case goes beyond the headlines in search of fascinating mysteries from within our nation's justice system.

– Season 26 Premiere – 10/9c on ID – True-Crime – TV-14 See No Evil – Season 9 Premiere – 9/8c on ID – – True-Crime – TV-14 SEE NO EVIL pieces together the truth when shocking surveillance footage reveals breakthrough clues to solve a murder.

– Season 9 Premiere – 9/8c on ID – – True-Crime – TV-14

Thursday, May 4th

New TV Shows

Bupkis – Series Premiere – Streaming on Peacock BUPKIS is a new comedy following Pete Davidson as he attempts to work through unique family dynamics and the complexities of fame to form meaningful relationships. The raw, semi-autobiographical series stars Davidson, Edie Falco, and Joe Pesci alongside a star studded supporting cast in a show that straddles reality and absurdity to best represent what it is to be Pete Davidson. Welcome to BUPKIS.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Fix My Flip – Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Page and her team help Southern California's overwhelmed flippers by taking over their flip, and betting on her expertise by putting her own money down to help them get them back on track to make top dollar.

– Season 2 Premiere – 9/8c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa – Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa draws upon his enormous success from flipping over 300 homes to help novice renovators get in the game. He gives beginners a foundation to produce profitable flips and avoid bank-breaking flops.

– Season 3 Premiere – 8/7c on HGTV – Lifestyle – TV-G Larva Family – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The Larva family is growing! When Red and Yellow welcome a baby caterpillar into their lives, they get a crash course in parenting.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on The Other Two – Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on HBO Max After comparing themselves for years to their much-younger pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), who is now a full adult, and their talk-show host mother (Molly Shannon), who's now more powerful than she could have ever imagined, Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) are finally standing on their own two feet — fully "successful" in their own right! And yet, they somehow find themselves comparing themselves to new people once again???

– Season 3 Premiere – Streaming on Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story – Series Premiere – Streaming on Netflix Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Sanctuary – U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Netflix The story unhesitatingly pries open this “sanctuary”and breaks a taboo that has existed since ancient times and illustrates the ambition and fighting spirit of uncouth yet all so real sumo wrestlers, and depicts their jaw-dropping training and prowess. To achieve this, all of the actors who play the sumo wrestlers went through intense physical training for about one year under the instruction of Hollywood experts and a coach and nutritionist for Olympic athletes. For more than six months they practiced sumo wrestling. Wataru Ichinose (Weakest Beast) will be the lead by winning the role after his terrific audition and his past experience as a professional martial artist. He plays Saruzakura, who uses his impressive physique and gift for martial arts to join a sumo stable as a young disciple, although his eye is only on money, not the sport itself. The supporting cast includes Pierre Taki, playing the sumo stable master who accepts Saruzakura as his student and raises him believing in his potential while Saruzakura acts crudely because of his lack of fear. And Koyuki plays the stable master’s wife, always supporting her husband and beloved by the sumo wrestlers for her kind nature and beauty. Shota Sometani plays Shimizu, a young wrestler and Saruzakura’s only friend who, although he loves sumo with a passion, struggles because he lacks the physique for it. The series will be directed by Kan Eguchi, known for passionately crafting worlds true to real life (Riding Uphill, The Fable). The screenplay is written by Tomoki Kanazawa, who is the head of Gekidan K-Suke and wrote the screenplay for the hit TV drama series Hanzawa Naoki. These creators will bring us a tale of unprecedented vigor depicting the ambitions, fighting spirit, struggles, determination and joy of sumo wrestlers, as well as the beauty of sumo.

– U.S. Premiere – Streaming on Star Wars: Visions – Volume 2 Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Following on the Emmy Award®-nominated success of “Star Wars: Visions,” the newest iteration will continue to push the boundaries of "Star Wars" storytelling, with nine new shorts from 9 studios from around the globe. Employing the most captivating animation styles from a variety of countries and cultures, the second volume offers a dynamic new perspective on the storied mythos of Star Wars. The shorts included in “Star Wars: Visions” Volume 2 were created by international animation studios including: El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), PunkRobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea), Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India), D’ART Shtajio (Japan), and Triggerfish (South Africa). D’ART Shtajio’s short was created in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd. (United States).

– Volume 2 Premiere – Streaming on Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – Series Premiere – Streaming on Disney+ Set 200 years before “The Phantom Menace,” during the High Republic era, "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" follows Jedi younglings Kai, Lys, & Nubs as they are sent by Master Yoda to train at a Jedi temple on the beautiful world of Tenoo under the tutelage of Master Zia. Together, they blast off on adventures across Tenoo and throughout the galaxy aboard the Crimson Firehawk with ace pilot Nash and her droid, RJ-83! They’ll help those in need, clash with villainous pirates, discover exotic creatures, but most importantly, they will learn what it means to be a good friend.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Unicorn: Warriors Eternal – Series Premiere – Midnight on Adult Swim – Adult Animation – NR A young girl, unwittingly infused with magical ability, discovers that she is part of a group of eternal heroes destined to fight a supernatural evil throughout time.

– Series Premiere – Midnight on Adult Swim – Adult Animation – NR

Friday, May 5th

New TV Shows

Entrelazados Live! – Special – Streaming on Disney+ Live the "Entrelazados Live" experience! The show includes the original songs "Donde voy" and "Convénceme", covers from the '90s such as "Keep Living Without Your Love", a selection of songs from the musical "Freaky Friday: A New Musical" and musical hits of the moment such as "Tacones Rojos" and "Vivir Así".

– Special – Streaming on Harriet the Spy – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Outspoken and perpetually curious. That’s 11-year-old Harriet in a nutshell. But if she’s going to be Harriet M. Welsch, future writer, she’ll need to know everything. And to know everything means she’ll need to spy … on everyone.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Silo – Series Premiere – Streaming on Apple TV+ Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one's murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don't kill you, the truth will.

– Series Premiere – Streaming on Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Hulu In season two of “Taste the Nation,” award-winning cookbook author, host and executive producer Padma Lakshmi, takes viewers on a culinary adventure across American soil, exploring the rich and diverse communities who have so heavily shaped what American food is today. Over borscht, cornbread, pasteles and more, Padma uncovers the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history — ultimately uncovering stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.

– Season 2 Premiere – Streaming on Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead – Special – Streaming on Prime Video Tommy Little is the reigning rock star of Australian comedy. Now the country's favorite dickhead has done something that nobody thought was a good idea, he became a pilot. While most of us were busy giving up on baking in the lockdowns, Tommy aimed for the heavens, taking flying lessons and nailing his first solo flight (well, sort of). You'll hear about this, and other adventures in Pretty Fly For A Dickhead. On stage, Tommy is a perpetual motion machine, constantly working the crowd and landing line after line.

– Special – Streaming on

New Movies

Death's Roulette – Streaming on Paramount+ DEATH’S ROULETTE, written by Julieta Steinberg, Gavo Amiel and Manolo Cardona, and based on the script “La Terminal de Frank Ariza,” centers around seven strangers who wake up in a mansion in the middle of nowhere to discover they are part of a twisted game. They will have 60 minutes to choose one person to die; otherwise, all of them will be murdered. As the clock ticks down, the most lurid secrets will come to light, and they’ll discover they are all connected by a dark past.

– Streaming on Don't Sell My Baby – 8/7c on LMN – NR High school senior, Nicolette, has bounced around from foster home to home. When she finds herself pregnant by the school quarterback, she quickly falls into despair until her sympathetic teacher, Sandy, takes Nicolette under her wing. But, when Nicolette disappears after deciding against the idea of putting her baby up for adoption, Sandy begins to worry that the soon-to-be teen mom may have been taken against her will. Stars Devin Valentina Cecchetto, and Fallon Bowman.

– 8/7c on LMN – NR Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Exclusively in Theaters In Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

– Love Again – Exclusively in Theataers What if a random text message led to the love of your life? In this romantic comedy, dealing with the loss of her fiancé, Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number…not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns’ new work phone. A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion (playing herself in her first film role), he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person…and win her heart. Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion and featuring multiple new songs from Dion, Love Again, written for the screen and directed by Jim Strouse.

– What’s Love Got To Do With It? – Exclusively in Theaters How do you find lasting love in today’s world? For documentary-maker and dating app addict Zoe (Lily James), swiping right has only delivered an endless stream of Mr. Wrongs to her eccentric mother Cath’s (Emma Thompson) dismay. For Zoe’s childhood friend and neighbor Kaz (Shazad Latif), the answer is to follow his parents’ example and opt for an arranged (or “assisted”) marriage to a bright and beautiful bride from Pakistan. As Zoe films his hopeful journey from London to Lahore to marry a stranger chosen by his parents, she begins to wonder if she might have something to learn from a profoundly different approach to finding love.

–

Saturday, May 6th

New Movies

Abducted on Prom Night – 8/7c on Lifetime Against her better judgment, a recently-divorced mother allows her troubled daughter to attend prom, but what was supposed to be the best night of their lives, turns into a twisted game of cat-and-mouse as the daughter and her friends are taken hostage by their limousine driver, who has a sinister connection to her family. Starring Zoe Belkin, Karen Cliche, Melissa Bray, Micah Sanders-Silva, and Scott Gibson.

– 8/7c on When Love Springs – 8/7c on Hallmark When Rory arrives at a quaint B&B on the lake for the vow renewal of her parents, she runs into her ex who broke her heart. Panicked, she pretends the B&B owner is her new boyfriend. Starring Rhiannon Fish and James O'Halloran.

– 8/7c on

This Week’s New Additions on Disney+

Tuesday, May 2 A Small Light

Wednesday, May 3 Eureka! (S1, 6 episodes)

Friday, May 5 Charles: In His Own Words



