Adventures by Disney Announces 2024 Colombia “Encanto” Inspired Itinterary, Plus Nova Scotia and Morocco

Adventures by Disney will take guests to places that inspired Disney’s Encanto and L.M. Montgomery's Anne of Green Gables in 2024 with newly announced Colombia and Nova Scotia itineraries alongside Morocco and enhancements to the brand’s New Zealand itinerary.

Adventures by Disney, a guided tour program with itineraries around the world, will add three new destinations in 2024: Colombia, Morocco, and Nova Scotia.

Alongside these new itineraries is an enhanced version of the brand’s New Zealand trip.

Colombia famously inspired Disney’s Encanto and Adventures by Disney and each travel party on a Colombia Adventures by Disney trip during its inaugural season will receive a piece of visual development artwork by the film’s Associate Production Designer Lorelay Bové.

Learn more about each of these new itineraries below.

Bookings open to the public on May 12, 2023. More information about Adventures by Disney, including the full line-up of itineraries in 2024, can be found at AdventuresbyDisney.com

Colombia Land Adventure: Bogota, the Coffee Region, Cocora Valley and Cartagena

Highlights of this eight-day, seven-night itinerary include:

Visiting the capital city of Bogota, where guests will embark on privately guided tours of the Paloquemao Market and Historic City Center.

Enjoying Colombian coffee and visiting a coffee farm in the Coffee Region to see the process for growing and harvesting coffee beans. The nearby town of Salento is part of the inspiration for the setting of Encanto , and the Cocora Valley features the tall, towering wax palms and butterflies as depicted in the film.

, and the Cocora Valley features the tall, towering wax palms and butterflies as depicted in the film. Experiencing a hands-on arepa-making class, a traditional Latin American dish showcased in Encanto by Mirabel's mother Julieta.

by Mirabel's mother Julieta. Playing the country’s national sport of tejo, as seen in the film.

Exploring the city of Cartagena, which inspired the film’s colorful architecture and fabrics. Central to Encanto is the Afro-Caribbean influence, prominent in this city.

is the Afro-Caribbean influence, prominent in this city. Trekking the dry forest near Proyecto Titi, an organization dedicated to the preservation of the cotton-top tamarins, a project supported by the Disney Conservation Fund. It was Colombia’s rich biodiversity that inspired the magical ability of the Encanto character Antonio, who has the power to communicate with animals.

character Antonio, who has the power to communicate with animals. Snorkeling among the Rosario Islands, a collection of 27 islands home to more than 1,300 species of marine animals, vibrantly colored fish and plants.

Each travel party booked on the inaugural 2024 Adventures by Disney Colombia season will receive a signed lithograph of never-before-released artwork from Walt Disney Animation Studios. This piece of visual development artwork by “Encanto” Associate Production Designer Lorelay Bové set the early concept for the new door to Casa Madrigal that would be revealed at the end of the film – a symbol of the new miracle that Mirabel and her family create together through honesty and love. Bové’s work includes such Walt Disney Animation Studios films as “The Princess and the Frog,” “Tangled,” “Zootopia,” “Big Hero 6″ and more.

Canada’s Maritimes: Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick

Highlights of this eight-day, seven-night adventure includes:

Visiting an authentic maple syrup farm in Nova Scotia, learning about tree tapping and the process that brings syrup from tree to table, and sampling the locally tapped product along the way.

Discovering the Wood Island Lighthouse and being at the heart of the Island’s maritime heritage. The Lighthouse has served the community for more than 150 years, and here Junior Adventurers will enjoy their own special kite-making and flying activity as the breeze comes off the sea.

Exploring Avonlea Village, the fictitious community central to the Anne of Green Gables stories, and enjoying tea with a descendant of author Lucy Maud Montgomery’s family.

stories, and enjoying tea with a descendant of author Lucy Maud Montgomery’s family. Learning about the indigenous Mi’kmaq Peoples during a visit to the Millbrook Cultural Heritage Centre and gaining a first-hand understanding of their Talking Stick sacred practice.

Enjoying outdoor family activities such as walking on the low-tide ocean floor at the Bay of Fundy, an onboard fisherman’s feast, horseback riding, gazing at the stars during a bonfire, biking, canoeing and kayaking.

Morocco: Casablanca, Volubilis, Fes, Erg Chebbi, Ait Benhaddou, Marrakech

Highlights of this ten-day, nine-night adventure includes:

Majorelle Garden & Berber Museum Visit – Marvel at the masterpiece of this artist’s landscape garden that is home to exotic botanical species. Also see the amazing historical collection from the most ancient North African people, the Berbers.

Ait Benhaddou Visit – Explore this historic village—a UNESCO World Heritage Site—along the former caravan route between the Sahara and Marrakech that is an excellent example of Moroccan earthen clay architecture.

Bike or Hike in the Oasis – Start your day with an energizing bike or hike across the unpaved oasis roads that take you through this welcoming community who will share their stories with you.

Sunset Camel Ride or Dunes Hike – Create a lifetime memory as you take in a stunning Saharan sunset while crossing the desert dunes from atop a camel or on foot.

Pottery Cooperative Visit – Be a part of the medina art scene story on a visit to a ceramic cooperative where you’ll take the wheel in a hands-on pottery-making and painting experience.

Fes Medina Tour – Traverse the brick alleyways of the world’s oldest and largest medina where you’ll visit a local tannery and see locations that served as inspirations for the Morocco Pavilion at EPCOT.

An Enhanced New Zealand Adventure

Slight adjustments were made to the itinerary to offer an even more hassle-free travel experience that fully immerses families in this awe-inspiring adventure. Highlights of the 12-day, 11-night itinerary include:

Participating in the exciting America’s Cup Experience in Auckland, the “City of Sails.”

Sharing an authentic Hangi dinner with a local family to experience the indigenous Maori culture.

Marveling at thousands of glow worms illuminating an underground cave among limestone formations.

Touring the National Kiwi Hatchery, a facility renowned for its kiwi bird conservation program.

Gazing at the dramatic geysers which dot the landscape at the Te Puia Geothermal Park, also home to the largest active geyser in the Southern Hemisphere.

Traveling via the TranzAlpine Train upwards into the Southern Alps.

Booking Information and Details

To learn more about Adventures by Disney or to book a vacation, visit AdventuresbyDisney.com Mouse Fan Travel

Booking will begin on the following dates: May 9, 2023: Previous Adventures by Disney Guests who have traveled on 3 or more Adventures May 10, 2023: All Previous Adventures by Disney Guests May 11, 2023: Disney Vacation Club Members, Disney Cruise Line May 12, 2023: General Public

