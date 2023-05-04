Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 153: Rebels Rewatched with Jovee Peñaloza and Christian Brennan

Date: May the 4th, 2023 (recorded January 15th, headlines recorded May 3rd)

In celebration of Star Wars Day 2023, “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino is joined by his good friends Jovee Peñaloza and Christian Brennan to discuss the popular animated series Star Wars Rebels, which they recently rewatched in its entirety. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines, a discussion of the indie horror movie Skinamarink, and more!

