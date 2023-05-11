ABC News Names New Co-Anchors of “GMA3: What You Need to Know” and “Good Morning America” Weekend Broadcasts

ABC News President Kim Godwin sent a note out to the news division today naming Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan GMA3 co-anchors, and Gio Benitez Good Morning America Saturday and Sunday co-anchor.

Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan will join GMA3: What You Need to Know as co-anchors of the program, with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as ABC News chief health and medical correspondent.

Eva Pilgrim joined ABC News in 2015 as a correspondent based in New York and has also served as co-anchor of Good Morning America Saturday and Sunday since 2018.

While at ABC News, Eva has covered breaking news stories, including the recent mass shooting in Nashville, the Alex Murdaugh trial, the Charlottesville rally, the 2020 presidential election, the murder of George Floyd, and Hurricanes Matthew, Harvey, Irma, Maria and Michael.

Prior to ABC News, Eva got her start in local news making stops in Bluefield, West Virginia; Columbia, South Carolina; Charlotte, North Carolina; Indianapolis, Indiana; and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

DeMarco Morgan joined ABC News in 2022 as a correspondent based in Los Angeles.

Since joining ABC News, DeMarco has covered a wide range of breaking news stories, including the recent severe weather in the West.

Prior to ABC News, DeMarco was co-anchor of the weekday 4:30-7:00 a.m. and 11 a.m. newscasts at KCBS in Los Angeles where he also reported for all CBS News networks’ broadcasts and platforms.

Before that, he was a CBS News correspondent. He covered stories ranging from destructive wildfires in California to the deadly Las Vegas mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival. He also covered both RNC and DNC 2016 political conventions.

Gio Benitez will join Good Morning America Saturday and Sunday broadcasts alongside current co-anchors Whit Johnson and Janai Norman.

Gio Benitez has been ABC News' transportation correspondent since 2020, covering aviation during the industry's near-total collapse in the pandemic and space at the onset of America's private space race, plus the auto industry and railroads.

Since joining ABC News in 2013, Gio has notably covered the Pulse nightclub shooting, El Chapo’s underground escape from a Mexican prison and the Boston Marathon bombing.

He has a long history of breaking exclusive investigative stories, and some of these investigations have led to important safety recalls.

Before joining ABC News in 2013, he was a reporter for WFOR-TV in Miami.

