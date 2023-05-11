Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 154: Star Wars Month at Disneyland with Nick Tierce

Date: May 11th, 2023 (recorded May 11th)

Returning guest and immersive entertainment enthusiast Nick Tierce joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the current Star Wars Month festivities and the 2023 Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite after-hours event at Disneyland Resort. Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

