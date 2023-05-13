Photos and Video: Pixar Plaza Soft Opens at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The former Pixar Place had a soft opening today at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The space just off the entrance to Toy Story Land has been renamed Pixar Plaza and we got to take a look around today.

The area is back to celebrating all of your favorite Pixar franchises, including The Incredibles, Monsters Inc. and more.

Pixar Plaza once again features a snack cart where guests can pick up a Num Num Cookie.

Guests can also once again visit the Edna Mode experience where they will make their way through an incredibly details queue that puts fans into the world of the Incredibles before they come face to face wit the famous fashion designer herself.

And guests can also meet some of their other favorite characters, like Mr. and Mrs. Incredible, Frozone and Sulley.

For a more detailed look at the new Pixar Plaza, check out the video below: