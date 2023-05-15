Children’s Book Review: “World of Reading – Star Wars: The Battle of Endor” Introduces Kids to Ewoks and the Death Star

With Return of the Jedi turning 40 years old next week, and being 43 myself, it can be tough to remember that there are kids out there who may not already know what an Ewok is, or how the Rebel Alliance worked together to destroy the second Death Star.

That’s why it’s great that Disney and Lucasfilm Publishing are putting out books like World of Reading – Star Wars: The Battle of Endor, which boils down the basic plot points of the back half of Return of the Jedi to make the story digestible and easy to get through for children in grades 1 and 2. The Battle of Endor was written by Ella Patrick (Star Wars: Galaxy of Adventures – Heroes & Villains) with art by the TomatoFarm and PowerStation Studios collectives, all of whom did a terrific job of translating the beloved 1983 film into a kid-friendly narrative with age-appropriate prose and artwork that in some instances is almost attractive enough to be frameable.

Youthful readers can follow along, with the help of their parents or teachers if need be, as Luke Skywalker and friends meet the Ewoks for the first time, who then help them in the ground battle against Imperial forces on the forest moon of Endor. Then Luke travels up to the Death Star orbiting the moon to confront his ex-Jedi father Darth Vader and combat the evil Emperor Palpatine, despotic ruler of the Galactic Empire. We spend time with Han Solo and Princess Leia as well, and there are cameo appearances by Admiral Ackbar, Lando Calrissian, Nien Nunb, and those famous droids C-3PO and R2-D2. The Battle of Endor is something of a beginner’s guide to Return of the Jedi, and it even includes a glossary on its final page that will help kids understand some of the basic terms from the Star Wars universe like “The Force” and “Lightsaber.” I could definitely see this book leading to new fans who are curious to check out the movies, or vice-versa if they want to relive the story they just saw on the screen.

World of Reading – Star Wars: The Battle of Endor is available now wherever books are sold.