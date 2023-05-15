Tickets Available for D23 Gold Member Exclusive Shopping Experience at Disney’s Grand Central Creative Campus

D23 Gold Members are invited to get a rare peek at Disney’s Grand Central Creative Campus and enjoy a magical morning of shopping at Disney’s Employee Store, as announced by D23.

On Saturday, June 10, D23 Gold Members will get the chance to explore Disney’s Employee Store at Disney’s Grand Central Creative Campus in Glendale, California for an exclusive shopping experience.

The shop features both employee and D23 Member exclusive merchandise.

D23 Gold Members may sign up for a single 30-minute shopping window. During their window, they will have access to exclusive merchandise, including the brand-new, highly anticipated, limited release D23 Loungefly backpack.

