Tickets Available for D23 Gold Member Exclusive Shopping Experience at Disney’s Grand Central Creative Campus

D23 Gold Members are invited to get a rare peek at Disney’s Grand Central Creative Campus and enjoy a magical morning of shopping at Disney’s Employee Store, as announced by D23.
- On Saturday, June 10, D23 Gold Members will get the chance to explore Disney’s Employee Store at Disney’s Grand Central Creative Campus in Glendale, California for an exclusive shopping experience.
- The shop features both employee and D23 Member exclusive merchandise.
- D23 Gold Members may sign up for a single 30-minute shopping window. During their window, they will have access to exclusive merchandise, including the brand-new, highly anticipated, limited release D23 Loungefly backpack.
- Check out some more of the merchandise that will be available during the event.
- This event is for D23 Gold Members only, and one ticket is allowed per Gold Member. Guests are not permitted to join.
- Tickets must be reserved in advance, which can be done here.
- Guests will not be admitted onto the Grand Central Creative Campus outside of their confirmed window or allowed to queue any earlier than 30 minutes before or after the start of their scheduled time.
- The event will begin at 8:00 a.m. PT at the Grand Central Creative Campus Employee Center, and will last until approximately 12:00 p.m. PT.
- The shopping windows are as follows:
- 8:00 a.m.–8:30 a.m. PT
- 8:30 a.m.–9:00 a.m. PT
- 9:00 a.m.–9:30 a.m. PT
- 9:30 a.m.–10:00 a.m. PT
- 10:00 a.m.–10:30 a.m. PT
- 10:30 a.m.–11:00 a.m. PT
- 11:00 a.m.–11:30 a.m. PT
- 11:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m. PT
- The Starbucks located on campus will also be open with items available for purchase from 7:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m.