Blu-Ray Review: “Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 2”

Disney Home Entertainment continues its celebration of Disney100 with its second volume of classic Mickey Mouse shorts. Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 2 contains some of the most memorable shorts starring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, and Chip ‘n’ Dale. Currently available as a Disney Movie Club exclusive, this new release will be available wherever movies are sold on June 27th (currently available digitally).

Like the first release (Mickey & Minnie 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 1), all ten shorts are presented around a framing device. The first one used a photo album that Mickey and Minnie were viewing together. In this case, Goofy has set up a projector, and we hear the characters talk about their memories as he cues up the next short. It’s like sitting with these best pals as they watch their own family movies. There’s no new animation in these interstitials, but we do see shadows of the characters as they speak.

Unlike the previous release, all ten shorts on this second volume have been released in HD prior to this release. However, half of the shorts were only available in this format on Disney+, with this release marking the first time that Lonesome Ghosts (1937), Pluto’s Sweater (1949), Mr. Duck Steps Out (1940), Winter Storage (1949), and Pluto and the Gopher (1950) have been available on Blu-Ray. The other five shorts were all included on the 2018 release Celebrating Mickey – The Band Concert (1935), Boat Builders (1938), Tugboat Mickey (1940), Pluto’s Party (1952), and Mickey’s Trailer (1938).

Bonus Features

None.

Video

All ten shorts have been fully restored in high definition and look better than ever on this release. Grain is evident on all ten pieces, and the attention to detail on each short seems consistent with the level of care Disney has given the feature-length classics from the same era. Each short is pillarboxed in its original academy ratio..

Audio

Originally released in mono, the shorts are presented here in 2.0 Dolby Digital stereo mixes. Additional audio options include French and Spanish 2.0.

Packaging & Design

This Blu-Ray/DVD/Digital combo pack comes in a standard Blu-Ray case with disc holders on either side of the interior. Both discs receive artwork that matches the cover art Mickey and his pals in the Disney100 logo. A slipcover is included in the initial pressing, which features the characters embossed and glossy over a matte finish silver background. The disc menu replicates this artwork, set to cartoony music. The menu options allow for each short to be played individually, which tacks on the scrapbook introduction for each segment.

Final Thoughts

Mickey & Friends 10 Classic Shorts – Volume 2 continues to honor Disney’s animation history during the Disney100 celebration. Family-friendly, this collection features a handful of the most iconic shorts starring Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto. With Volume 1 focusing on just Mickey and Minnie, this set expands to include other beloved characters in starring roles. Here’s hoping the series continues with more volumes.

