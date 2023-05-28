Photos: Disney Cruise Line’s Silver Anniversary Merchandise

The Disney Magic first sailed the “Shimmering Seas” in 1998, marking this summer as the 25th anniversary of Disney Cruise Line. I was on the first Silver Anniversary at Sea sailing aboard the Disney Magic. Since the beginning of Disney Cruise Line, bringing home souvenirs has been an important part of the guest experience. Today, we’re looking at all the special souvenirs and keepsakes I found on board, starting with the best kind of gift – one that comes at no additional charge for Castaway Club Members.

Delivered to your stateroom on the final night of your sailing is this framed art print by Joe Kaminski, who has several other Disney Cruise Line art prints available for sale on every ship in Disney’s fleet. The painting depicts Captain Mickey in his classic outfit, with a background that matches the Silver Anniversary’s sea foam blue.

A new 25th Anniversary popcorn bucket is available at Preludes, featuring iconography from all 5 ships – the Magic, Wonder, Dream, Fantasy, and Wish.

An anniversary beer stein is also available as an add-on with beverage purchases.

A signature cocktail called the Jubilee by the Sea comes with two keepsakes – a bookmark with the drink’s recipe and a pleather coaster.

On my sailing the Jubilee by the Sea was only available at Keys and was not listed in the app.

There is a souvenir glass, although it’s not themed to the ship’s anniversary, but rather the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company.

And now it’s time to visit White Caps for some anniversary merchandise.

Far and away, the most in-demand items were anniversary Captain Mickey mouse ears and a matching Loungefly mini-backpack.

Both items commemorate the “Shimmering Seas” theme of the Silver Anniversary.

A two-tone Spirit Jersey also ties into the anniversary’s color scheme.

While the Spirit Jersey doesn’t feature the 25th Anniversary logo, a silver polo does.

This elegant souvenir pin features a Disney Cruise Line charm dangling from it.

There are several jewelry pieces in the collection, including two necklaces, plus a bracelet and earrings set.

Pandora is also in on the celebration with charms in the anniversary’s signature color.

While not specific to the 25th Anniversary, this new collection offers families the ability to dress in the same pattern. There are even bandanas for the fur babies in your household!

And with June just around the corner, White Caps also had a display themed to Pride.

While the display features items from Disney’s 2023 Pride Collection that you’ll also find at the parks and on shopDisney, there were a few Disney Cruise Line-specific items.

Disney Cruise Line will be celebrating its Silver Anniversary all summer long.

