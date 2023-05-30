Photos/Video: “An Encanto Celebration” Aboard the Disney Magic

Among the new entertainment offerings aboard the Disney Magic is “An Encanto Celebration,” an interactive experience for the entire family. On my recent Disney Cruise Line sailing, this event was offered twice in D Lounge, which instantly welcomes guests to Colombia with its themed decor. A curtain depicts the entire Family Madrigal, with pop-up doors for Alma and Antonio.

Floral arrangements decorated the bar area themed to the event.

While families settled in, Guests were asked to create themed crafts – a yarn butterfly and a paper flower. Each table also included a maraca, which were used to get the host’s attention during rounds of trivia, in addition to becoming percussion during sing and dance-along moments.

In between rounds of trivial, kids were invited up to participate in sing-alongs for "The Family Madrigal” and "We Don't Talk About Bruno." For "Surface Pressure," the hosts taught the children choreography so they could all dance together. And lastly, a conga line was formed for "Colombia, Mi Encanto."

During the conga line, Mirabel and Bruno snuck into D Lounge and surprised the kids when they returned back to the stage. Since the kids were already in a conga line, they were naturally now in a line for the meet and greet. Families who stayed in their seats during the conga were invited to get in line to take photos with the characters.

While souvenir tumblers were available on our cruise themed to the event, the bar within D Lounge wasn’t open during the event I attended. This was odd because the Disney Parks Blog announcement of the experience advertised that adults could sample local Colombian beers and cocktails, while themed mocktails would also be available. At any rate, if you wanted to bring home a piece of “An Encanto Celebration,” you could do so at any of the other lounges on board.

You can experience highlights from “An Encanto Celebration” in our video below.