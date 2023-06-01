“Hawkeye: Bishop Takes King” YA Novel Now Available for Pre-Order

The adventures of Kate Bishop will continue in a new YA novel titled Hawkeye: Bishop Takes King from New York Times bestselling author Ashley Poston. Marvel shared a look at the cover for the new novel, which is now available for pre-order.
- Poston revealed the cover on her Twitter account last week.
- The cover features art by Nicole Rifkin.
- In the pages of this YA Novel, Kate Bishop's Hawkeye is still figuring out how to be a Super Hero—and a functioning human being while on a thrilling, mystery adventure that has her crossing paths with some of the Marvel Universe's greatest heroes—and most dangerous villains.
- When Kate Bishop, the young Hawkeye, solves a minor crime and saves the surprisingly cute Milo in the process, she counts it as a rare win. But a mix-up of their bags means that nope, Kate's life is still refusing to run smoothly. In that bag is a mysterious book that holds powerful, dangerous secrets—ones that New York City's most powerful super villain, the Kingpin, would kill to uncover. Kate finds herself on the run, searching for Milo and what he knows, texting her Super Hero besties for moral support, and trying to solve the mystery she's blundered into before she becomes the victim of her own story.
- Marvel calls Hawkeye: Bishop Takes King “one of the funniest, twistiest Marvel stories ever told.”
- The new book ties into Women of Marvel, a series of books written by women with each novel focusing on a different female character.
- Hawkeye: Bishop Takes King comes out October 3, 2023 and is available for pre-order today from: