“Hawkeye: Bishop Takes King” YA Novel Now Available for Pre-Order

The adventures of Kate Bishop will continue in a new YA novel titled Hawkeye: Bishop Takes King from New York Times bestselling author Ashley Poston. Marvel shared a look at the cover for the new novel, which is now available for pre-order.

Poston revealed the cover on her Twitter account last week.

She's here!! HAWKEYE: BISHOP TAKES KING is taking aim on 10/3/23! She's got a quiver full of quips and a heart full of dreams to save the day.



Pre-order now wherever books are sold! pic.twitter.com/ocyP8pp1Vk — Ashley Poston (@ashposton) May 24, 2023