Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 157: Bounty Hunters with Ethan Sacks

Date: June 2nd, 2023 (interview recorded May 24th, intro recorded June 1st)

Listen

Topics

Marvel Comics writer Ethan sacks appears on “Who’s the Bossk?” to discuss his work on the ongoing Star Wars: Bounty Hunters title, the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser – Halcyon Legacy miniseries, and more.

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify