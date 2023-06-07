Photos: Escapology Opens New Location in Kissimmee’s Sunset Walk

Tonight, we were invited out to the grand opening of the newest location of the escape room chain, Escapology, located at Sunset Walk near Margaritaville in Kissimmee, Florida.

This brand-new location features eight different themed escape rooms each with differing difficulty levels. They include:

Batman: The Dark Knight Challenge

A Pirate’s Curse

Scooby-Doo and the Spooky Castle Adventure

Star Trek: Quantum Filament

Murder on the Orient Express

Mansion Murder

7 Deadly Sins

Who Stole Mona?

During my visit to Escapology, I got to try Scooby-Doo and the Spooky Castle Adventure, which is classified at mid-tier difficulty level. The description for the experience is as follows: “The town of Crystal Cove and the surrounding areas are being terrorized by monsters and ghosts. The local Baroness Maria Richman has gone missing and it is suspected that the ghost sightings have something to do with it!”

This was my first time ever doing an escape room, and it was actually pretty difficult. As expected, the experience requires a lot of critical thinking and teamwork, but you really do feel a sense of pride when you complete each step and get closer to escape. If you find yourself near Sunset Walk or Margaritaville, this is definitely a fun hour-long diversion, especially during your typical Florida summer storm.

Pricing ranges from $39.99 to $44.99 per person, depending on the day of the week. For more information on each game and to book tickets, visit the Escapology website. Keep in mind, Escapology has plenty more locations across the country, so even if you don’t live in Central Florida, there may be a location near you!