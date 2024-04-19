Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 187: Marfalumps and Woozles with Scotty Jayro and Gerry Cable

by |
Tags: , , , ,

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 187: Marfalumps and Woozles with Scotty Jayro and Gerry Cable
Date: April 19th, 2024 (recorded April 18th)

Listen

Topics

First-time guests Scotty Jayro and Gerry Cable from “The Bombadcast” join “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the antepenultimate episode of Lucasfilm’s animated Disney+ series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, entitled “Into the Breach.” Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

Subscribe

iTunes

Google

Spotify

Who's the Bossk?
Who's the Bossk?
LaughingPlace.com

A Star Wars podcast from LaughingPlace.com

Google PodcastsAndroidby EmailRSS

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino