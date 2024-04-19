Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 187: Marfalumps and Woozles with Scotty Jayro and Gerry Cable
Date: April 19th, 2024 (recorded April 18th)
First-time guests Scotty Jayro and Gerry Cable from “The Bombadcast” join “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the antepenultimate episode of Lucasfilm’s animated Disney+ series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, entitled “Into the Breach.” Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!
