ABC Reveals Moderators of Second Presidential Debate

With the upcoming 2024 election and newly announced Presidential debates, two of ABC News’ own have been revealed as moderators of September’s debate.

What’s Happening:

Deadline reports

David Muir and Linsey Davis will be moderating their first general election debate.

Muir is an anchor on World News Tonight and Davis anchors the streaming newscast ABC News Live Prime .

and Davis anchors the streaming newscast . The last ABC News personality to moderate a Presidential debate was Martha Raddatz, who co-moderated the 2016 CNN-hosted debate with Anderson Cooper.

ABC is yet to announce the style of the debate.

The Biden Administration and Trump Campaign agreed to forgo the Commision of Presidential Debates for 2024 in favor of network sponsored debates. By opting out of using the committee, Biden and Trump have given themselves more control over these debates by having to agree on network, venue, and moderators.

The first debate, moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, will air on CNN on June 27th.

