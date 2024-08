Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 204: Scum & Villainy with J.C. Reifenberg

Date: August 30th, 2024 (recorded August 29th)

“Who’s the Bossk?” welcomes Scum & Villainy Cantina creator J.C. Reifenberg for an in-depth discussion of the history and intent of the fandom-inspired geek bar in the heart of Hollywood, California with host Mike Celestino. Plus we go over this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

