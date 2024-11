Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 206: Music by John Williams with Christian Brennan

Date: November 8th, 2024 (recorded November 7th)

“Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino is joined once again by his best friend Christian Brennan for a discussion of Lucasfilm’s new feature-length Disney+ documentary Music by John Williams. Plus recent Star Wars headlines and more!

