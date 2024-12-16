Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 210: The Dark Mirror with David Murto

Date: December 16th, 2024 (recorded December 8th)

Topics

In the 11th installment of “Mike & David Movie Club,” recurring guest David Murto joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the 1946 film noir The Dark Mirror directed by Robert Siodmak, which shares a premise with Lucasfilm’s 2024 Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte.

