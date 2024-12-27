Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 212: The Call of Cthallops with Drew Grgich

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 212: The Call of Cthallops with Drew Grgich
Date: December 27th, 2024 (recorded December 26th)

Topics

Returning guest Drew Grgich from the “Heroes of the Halcyon” podcast joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the fifth episode of Lucasfilm’s live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, entitled “You Have a Lot to Learn About Pirates.” Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

