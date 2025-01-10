Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 214: Near Mint with Jovee Peñaloza

Date: January 10th, 2024 (recorded January 9th)

Listen

Topics

Returning guest Jovee Peñaloza joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the seventh and penultimate episode of Lucasfilm’s live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, entitled “We’re Gonna Be In So Much Trouble.” Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

