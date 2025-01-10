Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 214: Near Mint with Jovee Peñaloza

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 214: Near Mint with Jovee Peñaloza
Date: January 10th, 2024 (recorded January 9th)

Topics

Returning guest Jovee Peñaloza joins “Who’s the Bossk?” host Mike Celestino for a discussion of the seventh and penultimate episode of Lucasfilm’s live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, entitled “We’re Gonna Be In So Much Trouble.” Plus this week’s Star Wars headlines and more!

Who's the Bossk?
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
