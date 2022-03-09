“It’s a Small World” and Its Origins as a Prayer for Peace

Many years ago, as a new mom, I discovered how well the usually peppy and high energy tune “it’s a small world (after all)” works as a lullaby. Cuddling my baby boy in the rocker I’d sing or hum the repeatable melody to lull him off to sleep.

It’s A Small World (After All) Sung by Keala Settle as a prayer for peace

Did you know this tune was originally commissioned not long after the Cuban Missile Crisis? I hadn’t thought about its origins until recent events prompted me to look at the history of Richard and Robert Sherman’s (The Sherman Brothers) prayer for peace. While I associated it with the 1964 Worlds’ Fair and subsequent addition to the theme parks, of course it would have been crafted earlier. I just hadn’t really stopped to consider the mindset of the world at the time.

Although it is often ridiculed or cited as annoying, I'm a fan. I’m grateful for its optimism. Grateful for its embrace of simple beauty – the moon, sun, a smile. Its lyrics also express hope in the next generation and the dream that they would be able to look beyond old societal grievances, differences and move forward seeing “there’s so much that we share”

It’s hard for me to believe, but the baby boy I used to serenade is now a teen. In school, this week’s history took him into the events of World War II. And as we studied his lessons together, I was also reminded that composer Robert Sherman, having served during World War II, saw firsthand the absolute worst of humanity as he was among the first American soldiers into the Dachau concentration camp only hours after German troops had fled. It was here that he was shot in the knee, which left him walking with a cane for the remainder of his life and for which he received a Purple Heart. Honestly, I don’t know how you leave behind or move on from all that he must have seen, felt and heard there. He was only 19 at the time. Initially his family had been told he was killed in action. Unbelievably, his brother Richard held onto hope that the report was in error and two days later they received a telegram correcting the error.

In light of current events, Robbie Sherman (son of Robert Sherman) has revisited the history of the classic attraction theme “it’s a small world (after all),” sharing an additional verse crafted 2011.

To learn more about the Sherman Brothers, I also recommend the film The Boys, streaming on Disney+.